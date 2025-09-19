World Athletics Championships live: Keely Hodgkinson returns and Noah Lyles goes for 200m gold
Both men’s and women’s 200m crowns are up for grabs while Keely Hodgkinson continues her bid for 800m glory in the semi-finals
Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson continues her bid for a maiden world title on day seven of the World Athletics Championships after winning her heat with ease on Thursday.
Compatriot and training partner Georgia Hunter Bell also won her heat to progress to the semi-finals, but Jemma Reekie missed out on a spot in the next round.
Another Briton, world indoor 400m champion Amber Anning, ran a season’s best time but could only manage fifth in a thrilling women’s 400m final. All eight finalists ran sub-50 seconds time but the star of the show was the history-chasing American great Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who won in a championship record time of 47.78 - the second-fastest time in history.
And although Daryll Neita missed out, Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt capped off a fine day for team GB as they qualified for the women’s 200m final, with Hunt running a personal best to qualify third-quickest behind defending champion Shericka Jackson and newly-crowned 100m champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.
Both the women and men contest the 200m medals on another action-packed day in Tokyo, with Noah Lyles laying down a marker in the semi-finals with a world-leading 19.51s.
What happened on day six?
Keely Hodgkinson has spent three frustrating weeks scratching around Japan, itching for her World Athletics Championships to start.
When the time came, it took her just under two minutes to underline why she is such a firm favourite for gold.
The 800m Olympic champion breezed through her first-round race in Tokyo and though her heat-winning time was not eye-catching, it left the impression that there is much more to come after a job very well done.
Keely Hodgkinson dismisses boredom to start World Championships in style
What happened on day six?
Pouring rain and gusting winds do not make for fast times but then Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is no normal athlete.
In appalling conditions at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, the world’s greatest 400m hurdler added a first global flat title to her name in the fastest 400m race in history, almost taking down an unbreakable record.
Only twice before had a woman ever broken the 48-second barrier and both of those runs came in the 1980s era of state-sponsored doping.
That group of two doubled as McLaughlin-Levrone edged out Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino, crossing the line in 47.80 seconds, exactly two tenths off Marita Koch’s world record that until recently, had been deemed the most unbreakable in the sport.
Given the conditions, this will go down as one of the greatest performances over any distance, in one of the greatest races.
Impossible conditions can’t stop Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone making history
Women's heptathlon - 100m hurdles
After one event, American Taliyah Brooks leads the standings with a blistering time of 12.93, the only sub-13 time.
Paris bronze medallist Anna Hall is third, Jade O’Dowda best of the Brits so far in seventh, KJT ninth and her big rival Nafi Thiam down in 15th.
Abigail Pawlett is last in 23rd.
Next up, the high jump...
Women's heptathlon - 100m hurdles
Great start for Britain’s Jade O’Dowda, who wins her hurdles heat in a personal best time of 13.34!
Katarina Johnson-Thompson is second is a season’s best of 13.44, while her major rival and fellow two-time world champ Nafi Thiam is fifth in a season’s best of her own, 13.61.
But there’s disappointment for Britain’s Abigail Pawlett, who falls over the final hurdle and hits her head, ouch. She gets back up and manages to finish in 14.70 but is frustrated with that.
Athletes to watch
The men’s 200m final is set to be a four-way shootout between reigning champion Noah Lyles, who ran a season’s best of 19.51 to qualify quickest from the semi-finals; Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo; Jamaica’s Bryan Levell and Lyles’ American rival Kenny Bednarek.
In the women’s race, it’s hard to see past newly-crowned 100m champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, but she’ll face fierce competition from defending champion and fastest qualifier Shericka Jackson and another trio of Americans in Mckenzie Long, Anavia Battle and Brittany Brown.
Athletes to watch
Outside the British contingent, there are plenty of stars in action on day seven.
Johnson-Thompson is up against another two-time world champion in Nafi Thiam, who edged her for gold in an extraordinarily close Paris Olympic final. The Belgian took 12 months after that to return to action but the Briton has warned that her rival isn’t one to write off.
Hodgkinson will be wary of Kenya’s defending world champion Mary Moraa, while Switzerland’s Audrey Werro has smashed her personal best and national records multiple times this year.
Dutch superstar Femke Bol is the hot favourite, as always, for gold in the women’s 400m hurdles, while the men’s is set to be a showdown between Rai Benjamin and defending champion Karsten Warholm, the two fastest men this year.
Brit-watch
Two-time world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson is the first of the Brits in action as she begins her heptathlon title defence.
She’s joined by teammates Jade O’Dowda and Abigail Pawlett in this morning’s action.
In the men’s 5000m heats George Mills will be taking on the likes of heavyweights Grant Fisher and 1500m rivals Jakob Ingrebrigtsen, Niels Laros and Cole Hocker.
Later on, Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Hunter Bell will bid for a spot in the 800m final, while Zharnel Hughes, Amy Hunt and Dina Asher-Smith aim to upset the favourites in the 200m finals.
How to watch the World Athletics Championships
The World Athletics Championships are broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Today’s coverage begins at 10am BST on BBC Two.
What's on the agenda on day 7?
Katarina Johnson-Thompson begins her title defence in the women’s heptathlon, with hurdles, high jump, shot put and the 200m on the cards on a busy first day.
Keely Hodgkinson continues her campaign for 800m world gold in the semi-finals, with teammate and Olympic 1500m bronze medallist Georgia Hunter Bell also in action after winning her heat.
There are five medal events to be decided: the men’s triple jump, men’s 400m hurdles and women’s 400m hurdles, with a packed evening schedule concluding with what is sure to be a blockbuster pair of 200m finals.
What's on the agenda on day 7?
09:33 Women’s 100m Hurdles Heptathlon
10:20 Women’s High Jump Heptathlon
11:30 Women’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group A
12:05 Men’s 5000m - Heats
12:30 Women’s Shot Put Heptathlon
12:45 Women’s 800m - Semi-Final
12:50 Men’s Triple Jump - Final
13:00 Women’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group B
13:15 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Final
13:27 Women’s 400m Hurdles - Final
13:38 Women’s 200m Heptathlon
14:06 Men’s 200m - Final
14:22 Women’s 200m - Final
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments