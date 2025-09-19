Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rai Benjamin reinstated as world champion after controversial disqualification in 400m hurdles

The American clattered the final hurdle, which then moved into the path of Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel, who had initially finished fourth, just outside of the medals

Jack Rathborn
Friday 19 September 2025 09:15 EDT
Comments
Rai Benjamin was left thinking he had lost his gold medal after being disqualified from the 400m hurdles after crossing the line
Rai Benjamin was left thinking he had lost his gold medal after being disqualified from the 400m hurdles after crossing the line (AP)

The USA’s Rai Benjamin was temporarily disqualified minutes after winning the gold medal in a controversial men’s 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old American knocked over the final hurdle, before coming home in first with a blazing time of 46.52secs.

But his collision on the last hurdle moved it into the path of Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel, who was initially fourth and just outside of the medals, handing the Olympic champion a disqualification for several minutes before the decision was reversed and he was reinstated as champion.

Rai Benjamin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 400m hurdles final
Rai Benjamin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 400m hurdles final (REUTERS)

The controversial hit temporarily moved Brazilian Alison Dos Santos up to the gold and Qatar's Ismail Doudai Abakar promoted to silver, while Norway’s race favourite Karsten Warholm was upset with a disappointing run to finish fifth initially.

“That seems insane, he didn’t hit it on purpose, it didn’t affect the standings of the race, I think it’s very unfair,” said Jessica Ennis-Hill on BBC Sport.

While Colin Jackson added: “That trail leg has got to go over the barrier completely.”

Benjamin was seen celebrating long after his race, and then continued to celebrate after the women’s 400m hurdles, which was won by the Netherlands’ Femke Bol, with American Jasmine Jones in silver.

Nigeria’s Nathaniel had been upgraded to bronze after Benjamin’s initial disqualification, before being pushed back down to fourth place when the American was reinstated to first place.

Benjamin had such a gap on 2022 world champion Dos Santos that he won by .32 seconds despite knocking over the last barrier.

Rai Benjamin celebrates with USA team-mate Jasmine Jones
Rai Benjamin celebrates with USA team-mate Jasmine Jones (REUTERS)

Norway’s Warholm, who had been tipped to challenge Benjamin for gold, described his race as a “disaster”.

"I had something happen when I got out of the block, like a little strain in my left thigh," said Warholm.

"I don't know if it's a hamstring or knee. Trying to hurdle with it wasn't good. I also crashed the third hurdle. I tried to push but it was just a terrible race.”

