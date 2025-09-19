Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The USA’s Rai Benjamin was temporarily disqualified minutes after winning the gold medal in a controversial men’s 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old American knocked over the final hurdle, before coming home in first with a blazing time of 46.52secs.

But his collision on the last hurdle moved it into the path of Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel, who was initially fourth and just outside of the medals, handing the Olympic champion a disqualification for several minutes before the decision was reversed and he was reinstated as champion.

open image in gallery Rai Benjamin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 400m hurdles final ( REUTERS )

The controversial hit temporarily moved Brazilian Alison Dos Santos up to the gold and Qatar's Ismail Doudai Abakar promoted to silver, while Norway’s race favourite Karsten Warholm was upset with a disappointing run to finish fifth initially.

“That seems insane, he didn’t hit it on purpose, it didn’t affect the standings of the race, I think it’s very unfair,” said Jessica Ennis-Hill on BBC Sport.

While Colin Jackson added: “That trail leg has got to go over the barrier completely.”

Benjamin was seen celebrating long after his race, and then continued to celebrate after the women’s 400m hurdles, which was won by the Netherlands’ Femke Bol, with American Jasmine Jones in silver.

Nigeria’s Nathaniel had been upgraded to bronze after Benjamin’s initial disqualification, before being pushed back down to fourth place when the American was reinstated to first place.

Benjamin had such a gap on 2022 world champion Dos Santos that he won by .32 seconds despite knocking over the last barrier.

open image in gallery Rai Benjamin celebrates with USA team-mate Jasmine Jones ( REUTERS )

Norway’s Warholm, who had been tipped to challenge Benjamin for gold, described his race as a “disaster”.

"I had something happen when I got out of the block, like a little strain in my left thigh," said Warholm.

"I don't know if it's a hamstring or knee. Trying to hurdle with it wasn't good. I also crashed the third hurdle. I tried to push but it was just a terrible race.”