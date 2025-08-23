Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American sprint legend Michael Johnson will not be part of the BBC’s punditry team for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The decision comes as his newly-founded league, Grand Slam Track, continues to face a financial crisis with millions of dollars in prize money and appearance fees still owed to some athletes.

Johnson is a four-time Olympic champion and admitted last week that Grand Slam Track has struggled to meet its payment commitments to athletes. He attributed the shortfall to a major loss of funding following the inaugural event in Kingston, Jamaica in April, which failed to draw the anticipated crowds or generate the expected revenue from broadcasting and sponsorships.

The 57-year-old said in a statement: “We promised that athletes would be fairly and quickly compensated, yet here we are struggling with our ability to compensate them.”

The issue has caught the attention of World Athletics president Lord Coe who confirmed that the governing body is monitoring the situation. Several athletes, including American 200m Olympic champion Gabby Thomas have spoken out publicly about the outstanding payments and expressed their frustration over the delays.

The BBC has officially confirmed in a report to The Times that Johnson will not appear in their Tokyo studio. No official explanation was given for his absence. A spokesperson for Johnson offered a brief statement: "He has other commitments, unfortunately, but is looking forward to working with the BBC in the future.”

Michael Johnson is one the greatest sprinters in Olympic history ( AFP )

Athletes were originally promised $100,000 for winning their events at each of the four planned meets along with additional appearance fees for taking part as official competitors. Johnson had promoted the series with the assurance of a total prize fund exceeding $12 million. In a BBC interview in April, he boldly declared, "Our athletes deserve to be paid more and we’re doing that."

Johnson held an emergency meeting to announce the cancellation of the final Grand Slam Track event in Los Angeles. Johnson called the situation “one of the most difficult challenges” he has faced and confirmed there will be no 2026 series until all debts are settled.