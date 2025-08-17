Keely Hodgkinson makes stunning return to action ahead of World Athletics Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keely Hodgkinson made a winning return to action at the Diamond League in Poland in her first race since the Paris Olympics.

The 23-year-old Olympic champion was back in action following a 376-day absence and showed she has put her hamstring issues behind her by setting a new 800m meeting record of one minute and 54.74 seconds.

Hodgkinson sustained a hamstring injury in February before the Keely Klassic and her return was delayed by a number of setbacks.

But the Great Britain athlete made a statement ahead of next month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Hodgkinson finished clear of Lilian Odira from Kenya and Botswana’s Oratile Nowe in Silesia with the second fastest time of her career, just 0.13 seconds off her personal best.

Hodgkinson told the BBC: “That was so much fun. It’s amazing, I really wanted to have this opportunity.

“I don’t have much time to get ready for the Worlds, so I have to put something down.”

Elsewhere, Kishane Thompson laid down a marker when the Jamaican came out on top in the highly-anticipated 100 metres against Olympic champion Noah Lyles.

Thompson blasted out of the blocks and never looked like being beaten, while Lyles, with his typically slow start, ran strongly at the end but the Jamaican won in 9.87 seconds, with Lyles clocking 9.90, his season's best. Kenny Bednarek was third.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon produced an outstanding run in searing heat to fall just under a second shy of the women’s 3,000m world record of 8:06.11, set in 1993 by China's Wang Junxia

PA