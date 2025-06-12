Michael Johnson cancels Grand Slam Track’s LA meet amid financial concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Johnson will cancel the fourth and final meet of the inaugural Grand Slam Track season in Los Angeles in order to avoid major financial losses at the event.

Athletes and their representatives will be updated in a Zoom call on Thursday amid silence in the build-up to the LA leg scheduled for 28-29 June, after competing ‘challenger’ athletes were not announced ahead of time as they were before the previous three meets.

The Independent understands that the economics of the LA event, and Grand Slam Track’s deal with its host partner UCLA, had become financially unviable.

New investors are set to be announced next week and sources inside Grand Slam Track suggested that making the best short-term financial decision was key to ensuring the longer-term outlook of the project.

The Los Angeles leg will not be replaced with another host city as the season instead comes to a premature end. But organisers remain confident that Grand Slam Track will continue in 2026, with LA likely to be on the circuit, and have privately stressed the positives of what they insist has been a relatively successful “pilot” year.

Ahead of the opening event in Kingston, Jamaica, Johnson’s co-founder Steve Gera told The Independent that they were “maniacally focused on having the youngest fanbase of any sports league in the world in the next five years”.

open image in gallery Josh Kerr, Dina Asher-Smith, Fred Kerley and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone signed up to Grand Slam Track ( Getty/The Independent )

The star-studded list of athletes – which included US stars Kenny Bednarek, Gabrielle Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as well as British names including Josh Kerr and Dina Asher-Smith – competed in two linked events, such as 100m and 200m sprints, with results combined to calculate the winners in each category. First-placed prize money stood at $100,000, with $50,000 for runners-up and $10,000 for eighth place.

The competition was billed as a much-needed shot in the arm for the sport of athletics, although the decision to include only track events and omit field disciplines was met with criticism. “I am going to save what I think I can save,” Johnson explained. “I think I can save track, I don’t think I can save track and field.”

But ticket sales have been slow and sponsorship and broadcast revenues have not met ambitious expectations. The Times reports that organisers will save around £2.2m in prize money and travel expenses by cancelling the Los Angeles event.

Some of the action has played out in front of half-empty stadiums, although the third event in Philadelphia was more popular, with close to 30,000 tickets sold over two days after the action was compressed from the three days held in Kingston and Miami.

The disappointing crowd in Jamaica prompted organisers to review their locations in 2026, with a variety of other markets being considered, including European cities.

Gera told The Independent in March: “We had discussions with a couple of different cities across the UK [but] that was a decision that we made to just focus on tightly packaging our run of shows [in the Americas] in year one. But we’re really excited to get the product into Europe in the not too distant future.”

Grand Slam Track is set to officially confirm the fate of the LA event later on Thursday. Organisers declined to comment.