Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen to renew heated rivalry at London Athletics Meet

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are set to renew their rivalry when the pair come up against each other at the London Athletics Meet in July.

British star Kerr and Norwegian ace Ingebrigtsen will compete in the 1500 metres on 19 July at the London Stadium as part of the Diamond League series.

The pair were involved in an entertaining showdown in the 1500m Olympic final at Paris 2024, where the stakes were high as Ingebrigtsen - the reigning champion from Tokyo 2020 - faced Kerr, who beat him to the world title in 2023.

However, it was American Cole Hocker who eventually stormed to gold at the Stade de France with Kerr claiming silver. Ingebrigtsen finished just outside of the medal positions in fourth, but the Norwegian went on to win 5000m Olympic gold four days later.

Ingebrigtsen heads into July's meeting as a 13-time European champion for both indoor and outdoor competitions and recently claimed 1500m and 3000m gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in China.

Scot Kerr, meanwhile, built on his 1500m world title win in 2023 with 3000m world indoor gold in front of a home crowd in Glasgow last year as well as setting a British record of 3:27.79 with his Olympic silver in Paris.

Looking ahead to July's event, Kerr said: "I've never shied away from the fact that I'm trying to be the best 1500m runner of our era, and that means winning more titles and running faster times than everyone else.

open image in gallery The two middle-distance rivals have traded barbs in the past ( Getty Images for World Athletics )

"None of it comes easy and we're all working hard to achieve our goals. For me, that includes racing a bit more this summer, but my goal for the year is simple; I want to defend my world title in Tokyo and everything I do between now and then, including lining up at the London Athletics Meet, is focused on achieving that goal."

Ingebrigtsen added: "I love to race, and the London Diamond League is a perfect fit for my schedule. I've recovered well from the indoors and training is going well.

"I've never been afraid to show up and it felt good to come away from the World and European Indoor Championships with four gold medals.

"My focus is now on the summer and returning to Tokyo - where I won my Olympic title in 2021 - to win global gold. Competing in London is a crucial part of my build, and I know the atmosphere will be incredible."

