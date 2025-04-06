Matthew Hudson-Smith claims Grand Slam Track glory as Emmanuel Wanyonyi stuns 1,500m field

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matthew Hudson-Smith was crowned Grand Slam Track's first-ever Grand Slam champion in the men's long sprints group as he won the 200 metres on day two of the novel circuit's debut meet in Kingston, Jamaica.

Hudson-Smith was second in the standings after Friday's 400m and he won the group outright with a total of 20 points after reeling in the field in the back half of the shorter distance on Saturday, crossing the line in 20.77 seconds.

"Great to get the first one, I'm really excited and grateful," the Paris 400m silver medalist said in televised remarks, as he leaves Kingston $100,000 (£77,580) richer.

"I'm getting to the end of my career so it's time to start saving," the 30-year-old said.

American Kenny Bednarek, a twice Olympic champion, built up an enormous lead around the turn and stumbled through the tape to win the 200m in 20.07, three-tenths of a second ahead of Briton Zharnel Hughes, and clinch the men's short sprints slam.

He won Friday's 100m as well, for a point total of 24.

The new circuit fronted by retired American sprinter Michael Johnson, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, off its first of four meets this week with an aim of making Grand Slam Track the "Formula One of athlete racing."

Athletes in 12 groups - men's and women's short sprints, long sprints, short hurdles, long hurdles, short distance and long distance - compete over two races per meet with the point totals from those runs determining the champion of each group.

The start-up's super-sized purses have lured some of the sport's top competitors, including 200m Olympic champion Gabby Thomas and 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who each notched wins on the meet's opening day.

open image in gallery Grand Slam Track's first champions have been crowned ( AFP via Getty Images )

The trickier task, so far, has been filling the stands at Kingston's National Stadium, as empty seats were abundant on Saturday after online critics slammed Friday's even more sparsely attended opening night.

Thomas finished first in Friday's 200m and was crowned the slam champion for the women's longer sprints after finishing second in the 400m on Saturday in 49.14 behind Bahrain's Olympic silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser (48.67), for 20 points total.

"I'm not sure I've ever been more tired in my life," said Thomas, who nearly let the second-place spot slip through her fingers in the final metres under threat from the Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino (49.35).

"I heard them on the home stretch - '$100,000 on the line' - and so it really motivated me."

Ethiopia's world silver medalist Diribe Welteji surged through the final turn of the 1,500m to win in 4:04.51 and clinch the women's short distance group, after notching a second-place finish in Friday's 800m race.

Kenya's 800m Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi provided one of the more entertaining finishes of the night as he held off all three of the men's 1,500m Paris podium finishers down the final straight in the metric mile in 3:35.18.

open image in gallery Two-lap specialist Emmanuel Wanyonyi beat the entire 1500m podium from Paris 2024 to win over the longer distance ( AFP via Getty Images )

Americans Yared Nuguse (3:35.36) and Cole Hocker (3:35.52) will hope to make up ground when they compete in Sunday's 800m.

The Kingston Grand Slam Track meet ends on Sunday.

Reuters