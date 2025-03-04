Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has opened up on his failure to win the men’s 1500m final at the Paris Olympics, admitting he got his tactics badly wrong.

Ingebrigtsen, 24, won 5,000m gold at the Games but missed out on a medal in defence of his 1500m crown as Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr and Yared Nuguse surged past him in the home straight.

The Norwegian, who is preparing to compete over 1500m and 3000m in Apeldoorn this week at the European Athletics Indoor Championships, says he ran the first lap so hard that it was “impossible” to win the race. But he insisted he wouldn’t be changing the way he approaches such races.

“I tried to win and that’s my way of winning,” Ingebrigtsen told The Telegraph. “I’ve never really dipped for the line in my life.

“The mistake was I went out way too fast. It is humanly impossible to have a 54-second opening lap from a standing start and not struggle the last 200m. I realised I was going way too fast but still I saw a gap opening with 700 to go. And that is when I realised my only chance of winning was to keep pushing.”

open image in gallery Ingebrigtsen is going for double gold this week ( Getty Images )

Ingebrigtsen’s rivalry with Kerr dominated the build-up to the final, so much so that Hocker sprung something of a surprise, but he insisted the spat was not a distraction.

“I don’t know why he is so interested in me, but I guess it’s because I’m the one to beat,” Ingebrigtsen said of Kerr, who will not be competing at the European Indoors.

“I respect my competition and my opponents but that’s what they are. If I can do what I am able to do, and try to focus on my own things, and do that as good as I can, it’s irrelevant who I am standing beside. I’m on my own mission.”

Ingebrigtsen begins his quest in the 1500m with the heats due to take place on the first evening session of the championships on 6 March. The event could prove to be a re-run of the final in Istanbul two years ago with Great Britain’s Neil Gourley and France’s Azeddine Habz - the silver and bronze medallists respectively - also on the entry list.