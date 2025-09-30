Scottish teenager Finlay Menzies seals World Championships bronze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frame runner Finlay Menzies hopes his brilliant World Championship bronze can help catapult the profile of his discipline to greater heights.

The Edinburgh athlete, 19, showed no signs of nerves on international debut as a personal best of 16.29s propelled him onto the T72 100m podium in New Delhi.

Frame running is an adaptive form of running where athletes with coordination impairments – such as cerebral palsy – use a three-wheel frame to propel them along.

The event will make its debut at the LA 2028 Paralympics and Menzies, who was roared on by parents Gill and David at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, wants more people to know about it as he embarks on his burgeoning career.

“It’s absolutely amazing to get a medal,” he said. “I’m so passionate about frame running – it’s so fun and the only way that I can run.

“I can’t wait for LA – it’s so exciting. It would be amazing if more people could watch and know about it.

“I’d love for more people to see what people can do with whatever disability they’ve got, and that they’re more than what their disability is.”

Menzies beat Pole Wojciech Kukielka to bronze as defending champion Carlo Calcagni grabbed gold ahead of Brazilian Joao Matos Cunha.

The Scot competed in the 400m event on Saturday night but after initially winning his heat, was disqualified for lane infringement.

Menzies added: “I was a little bit nervous – but they were manageable and helped me get the most out of the race. Coming down to the track to race the other night helped with that I think.

“I was pretty confident that I could make it happen – I just had to give it my best shot. It’s absolutely amazing my parents are here and I can celebrate this with them.”

Earlier in the day, Nathan Maguire admitted his rivals were simply too hot to handle after narrowly missing out on a T54 medal.

open image in gallery Nathan Maguire narrowly missed out on a medal ( Getty Images )

Maguire, who is married to nine-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft, finished fourth as Tunisian Yassine Gharbi grabbed gold in championship record time.

The 28-year-old, who now turns his attention to the 800m and 1500m, said: “I’m actually really happy with that race. It was such a quick race – he’s the world record holder so you never know what he’s going to pull out of the bag.

“He’s in my other two races as well so he’s going to be wanting to use that speed he had in the final 100m – and I want to do exactly the same.”

Elsewhere, fellow Brits Dan Gladman and Arthur Milles learned valuable lessons from their senior international debuts. Blade runner Gladman, 32, finished seventh in his T64 100m final while Milles came home 11th in the T13 1500m for visually impaired runners.

Gladman, who only took up the sport 18 months ago and has enjoyed a rapid rise to the international stage, said: “I just felt a little bit flat – the whole warm-up and run just felt a little flat.

“I think the heat was my final in a lot of ways – yesterday took a lot of mental tax out of me. But it was a good experience – so there’s more to come in the future.”

