Sabrina Fortune breaks world record to seal fourth straight world gold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sabrina Fortune hopes she has inspired an Indian generation after hitting the jackpot with yet another world record and fourth consecutive global crown.

The British para shot put star, 28, followed up her Paris Paralympic gold with another World Championship title in New Delhi.

Roared on by a boisterous crowd crammed into one corner of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fortune came flying out of the blocks to throw a distance of 16.75m with her very first attempt and improve on her world record set earlier this season by a full metre.

This was the busiest – and loudest – the 60-000-seater stadium has been for this event and Fortune, who competes in the F20 classification for athletes with intellectual disabilities, hopes her show-stopping exploits can put para sport further on the sub-continental map.

“The loud noises, the drums – everything was incredible,” she said. “It was truly something amazing.

“I’d love for this to make Indian children with a disability go: ‘look at that, they can do it and that’s incredible.’ I hope they can push for more athletes to come forward – we don’t have enough, and India is an incredible country.

“I’m a role model – I have to stand there, be proud and show off what Great Britain is and what someone with a learning disability can do. I am the next person for that generation to see.

“I’m over the moon – I’m so, so happy and honestly can’t believe it.”

Fortune is one of over 30 British athletes out in the Indian capital, with the team now sponsored by official finance partner Novuna.

The Welsh ace had already broken her world record set in Paris twice this season and followed that up with a blistering New Delhi display.

Her opening attempt was never going to be beaten and despite not coming close with her remaining five throws, she triumphed by almost a full three metres.

Fortune admits she was never expecting to exceed 16m this early on in her career – and is setting her sights on going even further at the Los Angeles Paralympics in three years’ time.

“I wasn’t expecting that far!” she laughed. “I wanted 16m and to push towards LA where I’d hopefully hit a 17m, but this pushes our plan off quite a bit!

“It’s just trusting yourself in that moment, knowing what you are and trusting the process. If you don’t trust your body and your ability, you’re never going to do it.

“You can never have too many world records!”

Novuna is the Official Finance Partner of British Athletics and proud sponsor of the GB & NI Athletics Team. From everyday goals to world-class dreams, Novuna helps millions across the UK – backing British businesses, supporting individuals’ plans, and supporting British Athletics on the global stage. Find out more at www.novuna.co.uk