The great Eliud Kipchoge will make a sensational comeback at the London Marathon in April - and has set his sights on meeting Great Britain’s Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee before lining up together on the start line.

The 40-year-old, who is widely considered the greatest marathon runner of all time, faced an uncertain future in the sport after failing to finish the Olympic marathon in Paris last August, but the Kenyan has dismissed any thoughts of retirement and believes he can still compete with the best in the world.

Kipchoge has not raced the streets of London since 2020 and will be aiming to conquer the 26.2-mile course for a record-extending fifth time on Sunday 27 April. The former world record holder won the London Marathon four times between 2015 and 2019 but finished eighth in his last appearance five years ago.

“I’m really excited to be back to run again on the streets of London,” Kipchoge said. “What makes London so special is the fans.

“I love the sport. I am happy when I can inspire somebody somewhere in the world. That’s what motivates me to get up in the morning and run. It’s purely about the love for the sport and inspiring others.

“[The Olympics] was not my day. It’s not always straight [forward]. Sometimes you hit a bump. It’s like driving a car and getting a puncture. That’s what happened [in Paris]. It was a big challenge. It was demoralising. But it’s sport. You have to wake up, go again, and push on every day.

“I still think I can compete. I’m training in a good way and competing with the young people. Training with them, it’s an inspiration for me.”

And on his return to London, Kipchoge wants to set aside time to meet the 26-year-old triathlon champion Yee, who will be making his marathon debut in April after winning Olympic gold in Paris last summer.

open image in gallery Alex Yee makes his marathon debut after winning triathlon gold in Paris ( Getty Images )

Yee, who is used to swimming and cycling before he runs, has said that Kipchoge is one of his idols, but the legendary Kenyan is also excited to sit down with the Londoner before the marathon and discuss their respective disciplines.

“My advice to him is to enjoy the distance,” two-time Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge said. “I would like to meet him before we run and share [stories] about racing triathlons and running marathons.

“I would love to know him more and share a meal and have a coffee. I would like to tell him about elite running and my beliefs, to have a discussion about running and how we are going to sell the sport. I’m looking forward to it.”

Kipchoge said he would reveal his plans for the rest of the year after the race in London. “In Africa, we say you chase one rabbit at a time. I’m putting all my energy into London. After that, I will make a new announcement. So keep watching.”