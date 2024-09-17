Young Boys vs Aston Villa LIVE: Champions League score as Villa kick off European campaign in Bern
Unai Emery takes charge of Aston Villa’s first match in the European top-flight
Aston Villa are back in Europe’s top competition for the fist time since 1983 with this season’s campaign technically being their first in the Champions League following the 1992/93 rebrand. Unai Emery’s team finished fourth in the Premier League last year after a superb campaign and a tense finish saw them edge out Tottenham for the final spot.
Villa are the 11th English team to feature in the Champions League and will have their work cut out for them. In a revamped format that sees teams competing for different league positions, Villa - who kick off their campaign tonight against Young Boys - will also take on the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich and Celtic in this first stage of the tournament.
Emery’s side will look to build on their run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals last year and will take plenty of momentum into the match having come from two goals down to beat Everton 3-2 at Villa Park on Saturday. In contrast Young Boys lost their opening three league games of the season and sit bottom of the Swiss Super League so should be low on confidence.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
Young Boys vs Aston Villa
Here come the two teams!
The players head out onto the pitch in Bern, this is a huge night for Aston Villa who are playing in the Champions League for the very first time and the top flight of European football for the first time since 1983.
Can they go on to win this one?
Kick off is up next...
Young Boys vs Aston Villa team changes
Unai Emery keeps an unchanged Aston Villa side that recovered from two goals down to beat Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Leon Bailey returns to the bench with Jhon Duran also among the substitutes.
Meanwhile, Young Boys make five changes to the team that beat Vevey-Sports in the Swiss Cup at the weekend.
Jaouen Hadjam, Tanguy Zoukrou, Ebrima Colley, Sandro Lauper and Silvere Ganvoula come in, replacing Loris Benito, Abdou Conte, Alan Virginius, Darian Males and Cedric Itten.
Unai Emery on Yonug Boys’ artificial turf
Unai Emery has tailored his side’s training plans for tonight’s game against Young Boys to ensure they are well prepared for the artificial turf this evening.
“We are going to adapt,” he said. “We changed a little bit our usual way for playing in Europe.
“Normally we have a training session in Birmingham and travel. But we decided to come to train here, to know and to adapt for the synthetic pitch.
“We’re ready and we won’t use it as an excuse. I think we can play with the same personality like we do at home.”
Aston Villa return to Europe’s top flight
This is Aston Villa’s first ever Champions League campaign. They are the 11th English club to feature in the competition proper.
Villa are taking part in the European Cup for the third time overall, and a first since 1982/83.
Back then they lost 5-2 on aggregate to eventual runners-up Juventus in the quarter-finals. That ended a defence of the trophy they had claimed with a 1-0 win against Bayern Munich in the 1982 final in Rotterdam.
Peter Withe scored the only goal in the second half.
Aston Villa vs Swiss teams
All four of Villa’s previous fixtures against teams from Switzerland came in the Uefa Intertoto Cup.
They beat Basel 5-2 on aggregate in a 2001 final and Zurich 3-2 in the third round the following year. The English side have therefore never won in Switzerland with seven of their eight goals against Swiss teams coming at Villa Park.
Emery on Aston Villa’s Champions League aims
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Unai Emery said: “To compete and face each match being competitive. How far we can get? I don’t know. But, of course, I’m not going to refuse any objective in this competition.
“Tomorrow, try to start being comfortable on the pitch, try to start playing increasing our level. We’ve started very well in the Premier League, but I think we still have a lot of work to do.
“Tomorrow is a good opportunity again to try to get it – tactically and individually. And then be competitive, adapting to the opponent’s demands, and try to impose our style, our idea, our gameplan.”
Young Boys vs English teams
Young Boys were paired with Manchester City in last season’s Champions League group stage, losing 1-3 at home and 0-3 away two weeks later.
They faced City’s neighbours Manchester United in both of their first two Champions League group stage appearances, losing 0-3 at home and 0-1 away – conceding in the 91st minute – in 2018/19.
