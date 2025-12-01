Yakubu says voodoo claims brought shame to Nigeria after World Cup failure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yakubu has blasted Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle for stooping to the low of blaming voodoo for the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

DR Congo won the CAF play-off final on penalties to deny Nigeria a second consecutive World Cup finals as captain Chancel Mbemba, who scored the winner in the semi-final over Cameroon, converted the winning spot-kick.

After Mbemba’s winning penalty, Chelle confronted the opposing team’s coaching staff on the touchline, later justifying his hostile reaction with a claim that “the players of Congo did some voodoo”.

Nigeria legend Yakubu, who made 252 appearances in the Premier League for the likes of Everton and Portsmouth across his career, says such allegations has brought shame upon his country.

“If it was down to Voodoo, I think an African country would have won the World Cup a long time ago,” he told SportsCasting.

open image in gallery Nigeria coach Eric Chelle (third from left) before the CAF play-off final ( REUTERS )

“He (Chelle) just needed to congratulate DR Congo and say well done for winning, rather than bringing shame to Nigeria. He is a shame to Nigeria, a coach coming out and saying it’s because of voodoo.

“We lost on penalties, he tried to fight someone and they had to pull him back. It is not a good look for him or for Nigeria. Our penalties were quite poor. The pressure was too much for the players to deal with.“

Calvin Bassey and Moses Simon missed their first two penalties of the shoot-out before Semi Ajayi’s kick was saved by DR Congo Timothy Fayulu in sudden-death.

The game was taken to spot-kicks after Frank Onyeka’s deflected opener for Nigeria was cancelled out by a DR Congo equaliser in the first half, with Meschak Elia punishing Wilfried Ndidi’s mistake.

DR Congo have only played in the World Cup once in 1974, when the country was called Zaire. As the winners of the CAF play-off final, to be held in the Moroccan capital Rabat, they will advance to March’s inter-continental play-offs, joining the likes of Bolivia and New Caledonia as well as three other teams.