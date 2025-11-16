( AP )

Nigeria and DR Congo look to keep their World Cup dreams alive as they meet for the chance to go through to the intercontinental play-offs next year.

Victor Osimhen and Chidera Juke were the extra-time heroes for Nigeria as the Super Eagles booked a place in the CAF play-off final with a 4-1 win over Gabon on Thursday.

DR Congo then defeated a talented Cameroon side 1-0 in the other semi-final as Chancel Mbemba’s dramatic winner in stoppage time knocked out the five-time African champions.

DR Congo have only played in the World Cup once in 1974, when the country was called Zaire, while Nigeria are looking to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2018.

The winners of the CAF play-off final, to be held in the Moroccan capital Rabat, will advance to March’s inter-continental play-offs, joining the likes of Bolivia and New Caledonia.

Follow the latest updates from Nigeria vs DR Congo below: