The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Nigeria coach alleges DR Congo ‘did some voodoo’ during penalty shoot-out defeat in World Cup qualifying
Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle reportedly confronted the opposition coaching staff after DR Congo advanced to the intercontinental play-offs with a penalty shoot-out victory
Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle accused DR Congo’s players of doing “voodoo” during their penalty shoot-out victory over the Super Eagles to send them through to the World Cup intercontinental play-offs.
After a 1-1 draw in the CAF play-off final, DR Congo won 4-3 on penalties as captain Chancel Mbemba, who scored the winner in the semi-final over Cameroon, converted the winning spot-kick to keep their World Cup dream alive.
The result meant Nigeria, who failed to qualifying automatically after finishing behind South Africa in the group phase, have missed out on a second consecutive World Cup finals.
Calvin Bassey and Moses Simon missed their first two penalties of the shoot-out before Semi Ajayi’s kick was saved by DR Congo Timothy Fayulu in sudden-death. After Mbemba’s winning penalty, Nigeria head coach Chelle confronted the opposing team’s coaching staff, The Athletic reported.
Chelle then spoke to reporters in the mixed zone and was asked about the confrontation. “During the penalty shoot-out, the players of Congo did some some voodoo. Every time, every time. So this is why.”
Frank Onyeka’s deflected opener for Nigeria was cancelled out by a DR Congo equaliser in the first half, with Meschak Elia punishing Wilfried Ndidi’s mistake. DR Congo were the better of the two teams but neither could settle the match in extra time and so it went to penalties.
Nigeria made the worst possible start with Bassey and Simon missing their first two kicks of the shoot-out as DR Congo’s Noah Sadiki became the first to score. But Akor Adams replied for Nigeria and then goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved from Axel Tuanzebe.
After Bruno Onyemaechi and Chidera Ejuke scored for Nigeria, Michel-Ange Balikwisha sent the shoot-out into sudden-death. But Ajayi’s kick was saved by Timothy Fayulu and DR Congo skipper Mbemba sent them through.
DR Congo have only played in the World Cup once in 1974, when the country was called Zaire. As the winners of the CAF play-off final, to be held in the Moroccan capital Rabat, they will advance to March’s inter-continental play-offs, joining the likes of Bolivia and New Caledonia as well as three other teams.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments