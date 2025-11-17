Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle accused DR Congo’s players of doing “voodoo” during their penalty shoot-out victory over the Super Eagles to send them through to the World Cup intercontinental play-offs.

After a 1-1 draw in the CAF play-off final, DR Congo won 4-3 on penalties as captain Chancel Mbemba, who scored the winner in the semi-final over Cameroon, converted the winning spot-kick to keep their World Cup dream alive.

The result meant Nigeria, who failed to qualifying automatically after finishing behind South Africa in the group phase, have missed out on a second consecutive World Cup finals.

Calvin Bassey and Moses Simon missed their first two penalties of the shoot-out before Semi Ajayi’s kick was saved by DR Congo Timothy Fayulu in sudden-death. After Mbemba’s winning penalty, Nigeria head coach Chelle confronted the opposing team’s coaching staff, The Athletic reported.

Chelle then spoke to reporters in the mixed zone and was asked about the confrontation. “During the penalty shoot-out, the players of Congo did some some voodoo. Every time, every time. So this is why.”

Frank Onyeka’s deflected opener for Nigeria was cancelled out by a DR Congo equaliser in the first half, with Meschak Elia punishing Wilfried Ndidi’s mistake. DR Congo were the better of the two teams but neither could settle the match in extra time and so it went to penalties.

Nigeria made the worst possible start with Bassey and Simon missing their first two kicks of the shoot-out as DR Congo’s Noah Sadiki became the first to score. But Akor Adams replied for Nigeria and then goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved from Axel Tuanzebe.

open image in gallery Nigeria coach Eric Chelle (third from left) before the match ( REUTERS )

After Bruno Onyemaechi and Chidera Ejuke scored for Nigeria, Michel-Ange Balikwisha sent the shoot-out into sudden-death. But Ajayi’s kick was saved by Timothy Fayulu and DR Congo skipper Mbemba sent them through.

DR Congo have only played in the World Cup once in 1974, when the country was called Zaire. As the winners of the CAF play-off final, to be held in the Moroccan capital Rabat, they will advance to March’s inter-continental play-offs, joining the likes of Bolivia and New Caledonia as well as three other teams.