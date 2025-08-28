Tottenham launch Xavi Simons bid in attempt to hijack Chelsea transfer plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham are in talks about a move of €60m plus add-ons to RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons, as they now hope to finalise details for a signing that would represent a coup in a difficult summer.

The 22-year-old still has interest from Chelsea, and wants a contract that would put him among Spurs' highest-paid players, but is increasingly open to a move to Thomas Frank’s side.

Simons has been given permission to travel to London to sort his future, according to sources in Germany.

open image in gallery Xavi Simons is open to joining Tottenham ( Getty Images )

Chelsea had long been seen as favourites to sign the player, but they need to sell both Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in order to complete the deal.

This is due to restrictions from their Uefa punishment in July, where they must record a positive transfer balance in relation to last season's Champions League squad in order to register new players.

Since Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho is cheaper, Chelsea will act on that move first, affording Tottenham a window to sign the creative force they crave.

Spurs have attempted to maximise that with a convincing pitch to the player and bid to Leipzig that so far supersedes what has been suggested from Chelsea.

Simon's first preference had previously been Stamford Bridge but the shifting landscape has caused him to re-assess. He does still want a contract that would be one of the highest in the Spurs squad.

open image in gallery Leipzig have granted Simons permission to travel to London ( Getty Images )

The situation means Tottenham do face a tense weekend until any deal is secured, especially if Chelsea manage to complete the sales they need. Sources maintain that Chelsea's plan is still to bring in Simons and Garnacho if they sell Nkunku and Jackson.

Spurs are naturally keen to avoid another high-profile failure after missing out on both Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, as they seek to sign both a central playmaker and a wide attacker.