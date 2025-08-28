Tottenham launch Xavi Simons bid in attempt to hijack Chelsea transfer plans
Chelsea are still interested in a deal, but the need to sell first presents Spurs with a window of opportunity
Tottenham are in talks about a move of €60m plus add-ons to RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons, as they now hope to finalise details for a signing that would represent a coup in a difficult summer.
The 22-year-old still has interest from Chelsea, and wants a contract that would put him among Spurs' highest-paid players, but is increasingly open to a move to Thomas Frank’s side.
Simons has been given permission to travel to London to sort his future, according to sources in Germany.
Chelsea had long been seen as favourites to sign the player, but they need to sell both Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in order to complete the deal.
This is due to restrictions from their Uefa punishment in July, where they must record a positive transfer balance in relation to last season's Champions League squad in order to register new players.
Since Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho is cheaper, Chelsea will act on that move first, affording Tottenham a window to sign the creative force they crave.
Spurs have attempted to maximise that with a convincing pitch to the player and bid to Leipzig that so far supersedes what has been suggested from Chelsea.
Simon's first preference had previously been Stamford Bridge but the shifting landscape has caused him to re-assess. He does still want a contract that would be one of the highest in the Spurs squad.
The situation means Tottenham do face a tense weekend until any deal is secured, especially if Chelsea manage to complete the sales they need. Sources maintain that Chelsea's plan is still to bring in Simons and Garnacho if they sell Nkunku and Jackson.
Spurs are naturally keen to avoid another high-profile failure after missing out on both Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, as they seek to sign both a central playmaker and a wide attacker.
