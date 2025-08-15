Wrexham vs West Brom prediction, best bets and bet builder tips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham vs West Brom Betting Tips

Draw and BTTS - 18/5 BetVictor

McClean to be booked - 13/8 Bet365

Wrexham play their first home game back in the Championship on Saturday when they welcome West Brom to the Racecourse Ground in the early kick-off (12.30pm, ITV1 & Sky Sports Main Event).

It’s been 43 years since the Welsh side were last in the second tier of English football and after their heartbreaking opening day defeat in the dying stages, they will be looking to get their first points on the board.

Phil Parkinson’s side led Southampton until injury time at St Mary’s on Saturday after Josh Windass opened the scoring from the penalty spot, only for Ryan Manning and Jack Stephens to score after the clock had hit 90 minutes to complete an unlikely turnaround for the Saints.

West Brom already have three points on the board after their opening day win over Blackburn courtesy of a solitary strike from Isaac Price. They will be without defender Darnell Furlong for the trip north though after he was sent off in added time against Rovers.

It will be the first time the two sides have ever met in the league, with their only meeting coming in the FA Cup back in 1930. Wrexham won that game 1-0 and betting sites are leaning towards the Welsh team coming out on top again.

Wrexham vs West Brom Betting Preview: Reds to get on the board

Wrexham’s Championship odds for promotion have drifted out slightly since the loss to Southampton, but football betting sites don’t believe there will be a lot between them and this weekend’s opponents, West Brom, judging by the current prices.

The Reds look to have built a decent squad, signing eight players since securing their third successive promotion from the National League, including former England international Conor Coady, Wales pair Kieffer Moore and Danny Ward, and last week’s goalscorer Windass.

Six of their summer signings featured on Saturday but they could be without Moore, who damaged ankle ligaments on his debut following the reported £2m move from Sheffield United.

West Brom were the Championship’s draw specialists last season with 19 of their 46 matches ending all square. The football odds on this clash finishing as a score draw stand out with Wrexham only failing to score twice at home all last season.

We don’t expect too many goals from Ryan Mason’s side, but Southampton were able to open up Wrexham regularly last week so the Baggies should get chances.

Wrexham vs West Brom prediction 1: Draw & BTTS - 18/5 BetVictor

McClean to be involved against his former club

James McClean spent three seasons at the Hawthorns before securing a £5m move to Stoke City back in 2021 and he is bound to be in the thick of the action on Saturday.

The midfielder, who joined Wrexham from Wigan in 2023, has been a key part of their success but his goals have been few and far between.

He scored just four goals for the Baggies and has scored four in each of his seasons at the Racecourse, but he offers value to bettors in other ways.

We think the most likely option is for him to be booked after he was yellow-carded at Southampton last week, despite only coming on as a substitute in the 84th minute, while he collected 13 cautions last season and 15 the season before.

Wrexham vs West Brom prediction 2: McClean to be booked - 13/8 Bet365

Wrexham vs West Brom bet builder tips

Using our Wrexham vs West Brom best bets, punters can create a bet builder that returns at 14/1 with BetMGM.

Draw: Only Preston (20) drew more games than West Brom last season and they can hold their own at what’s likely to be a lively Racecourse Ground.

Both teams to score: Wrexham gave Southampton plenty of touches in their penalty area before they were eventually punished on the opening weekend, but were dangerous going forward and have rarely failed to score at home under Phil Parkinson.

James McClean to be carded: McClean is no stranger to a yellow card and could be in the thick of the action against one of his former clubs.

