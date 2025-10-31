Wrexham vs Coventry betting tips

Championship leaders Coventry City take on Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground on Friday, with the Sky Blues looking to consolidate their lead at the top of the table ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Frank Lampard’s side currently sit top of the second division with 28 points – three ahead of second-placed Middlesbrough – after the first 12 games of the season and are yet to lose a match so far in 2025/26, having registered eight wins and four draws.

Few thought that the Sky Blues would be among the top contenders in the early Championship promotion odds, but a string of superb performances has seen betting sites place them as favourites in the Championship winner odds for this season, with prices around 10/11 currently.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Wrexham have endured a difficult welcome to the second division, with three wins, five draws and four losses placing them 16th. Despite their lowly position, the club are just five points off both relegation and play-off places as it stands, though Phil Parkinson will have to turn around results quickly if his side are to make the play-offs this term.

And while the current Championship relegation odds have the hosts as an 8/1 outside shot to go down, the club’s recent draws and losses have illustrated the gap in quality between these two sides, which is why football betting sites have the visitors as favourites versus Championship odds of long odds for a Wrexham win.

Wrexham vs Coventry prediction: Sky Blues to extend Championship lead

Coventry have been perhaps the surprise package of the season so far after racing to the top of the division, with Lampard’s side clearly looking to build on last season’s fifth-placed finish and the subsequent play-off loss to Sunderland.

The Sky Blues are yet to lose a game all season and have won all of their last six games, last failing to win a match against Leicester City on 20 September. They have scored 19 goals in that time while conceding just two.

Meanwhile, Wrexham have won just one of their last six matches, and that was against 19th-placed Oxford United. Though only one of those six matches was a loss, four 1-1 draws with the likes of Leicester and Middlesbrough show that the Red Dragons are capable of scoring and achieving results against ‘better’ opposition.

However, a team in the form that Coventry are in should have no problem on Friday night, and given the emphatic wins over the likes of Millwall and Watford, is it hard to see them even conceding on Friday, let alone drawing or losing.

Wrexham vs Coventry prediction 1: Coventry to win to nil - 5/2 Bet365

Wrexham vs Coventry betting tip: Thomas-Asante to continue streak

Coventry’s surprise ascent to the top of the table has been led by a trio of attacking talent including Haji Wright, Victor Torp and Brandon Thomas-Asante, with all three players currently in the top five in the league’s top scorers.

But it is Thomas-Asante who is currently the league’s top scorer with nine goals and three assists across 12 games, and the Ghanaian is averaging 0.84 goals per 90 mins (or a goal every 107 mins).

Moreover, he has four the net seven times across his last six games for Coventry, scoring a brace against both Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth, so the 26-year-old has clearly found form of late after a fairly average start to the season – in fact, he is now second in the Championship top scorer odds at 8/1.

With Thomas-Asante at similar odds to score as fellow high-flying teammate Wright, we feel the Ghanaian is better value considering Wright has not found the net in the last three matches, having been benched in the win over Pompey.

Wrexham vs Coventry prediction 2: Brandon Thomas-Asante to score anytime - 29/20 Ladbrokes

Wrexham vs Coventry team news

Wrexham: Parkinson has a new injury concern after the loss to Cardiff, with Lewis Brunt ruled out for the long term.

Coventry: Victor Torp should return at the Racecourse Ground after being rested as a precaution against Watford, though Milan van Ewijk will be serving a one-match suspension for collecting five yellow cards already this season.

