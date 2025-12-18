‘It’s not worth it’: Readers slam soaring World Cup and concert ticket costs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers have reacted with dismay to FIFA’s ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup, which many described as extortionate.

From the eye-watering cost of the final to the complications of travel and accommodation, commenters criticised both organisers and ticket resellers, with some even calling for a boycott.

While FIFA has introduced a limited number of $60 tickets, readers argued this does little to address the wider problem of fan exclusion.

The debate on ticket prices has also sparked broader reflection on the cost of live events in the UK.

Many readers cited outrage over Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing during Oasis’s reunion gigs this summer, where tickets initially priced at £150–£73 escalated to hundreds of pounds on resale.

Concerts, theatre shows and nights out now come with a premium that puts them out of reach for many, highlighting a growing sense that ordinary people can no longer afford even modest real-world experiences.

Here’s what you had to say:

Not worth the risk

With flights and the risk of being denied entry, it really isn’t worth it.

I will be plotting up in a bar, thanks.

at_the_round_table

Give FIFA nothing

Fans and the retail public are mugs. Don’t go. Don’t buy the merch. Watch the game on TV. Give FIFA nothing. But don’t expect change – all the real money comes from corporate. Enjoy capitalism greed.

Papamoomin

Not even watching on TV

I’m not even watching the games on TV. I’ve had enough of the whole corrupt saga. The British sides should all boycott the event. That’s a real protest. But our gutless, useless FA will be looking at their lost revenue rather than taking the moral high ground.

The one and only

Pull out entirely

I agree. All sides should pull out, and an alternative event set up in Europe. This will be a bit unfair on Canada and Mexico, who have done little wrong, but compensation could be paid to them. Infantino taking up residence in Trump’s colon is unacceptable.

MickeyMouse

The land of the rip-off

It’s being played in the land of “I think I’m free” and the home of the rip-off.

The first 29 rules of FIFA are about how to make money and bleed the fans dry, then you get to the football ones.

Copeycat1

This should be a World Cup of empty stadiums

Everyone should boycott this horrible corporate spectacle. We love the game, but while people keep paying and going, FIFA will keep ripping fans off.

This should be a World Cup of empty stadiums – that would give FIFA and Trump something to think about.

Harry

Boycott

If fans boycott events with rip-off ticket prices and do not buy tickets, the organisers and ticket touts will lose money and soon give up.

It is a case of missing a few events now, or letting the rip-off dealers control the market and suffering these prices forever.

PeterLoud3

A memorable World Cup?

Apparently, 10 per cent of allocated fan tickets will be at $60, so for the Croatia game that would be 400 tickets at an affordable price. What are the chances you can get one?

Then you need the flights and accommodation, which for that day have gone up threefold. So now you have spent already a thousand pounds and, when you arrive, the US border officer says, “No, mate, you are not coming in. You had a negative social media post four years ago about our president. Goodbye!”

Ahhh, what a memorable World Cup, hey!

Rasputin007

Where the money really goes

But just think. That £120 you spent probably cost you about £240 in earnings after the taxes you paid. The restaurant owner paid VAT, excise duty, rates, employment taxes and corporation tax if he made any profit, having bought heavily taxed ingredients. You can add to that all the green taxes for heating and cooking. So, of the £240 you earned to buy those pleasures, the state probably took about £220 of them.

Bruxellois

Happy to watch at home

I would never pay a lot of money to watch a live event. I’m happy to watch it on TV or YouTube videos. I sometimes go to watch live bands, but only at seat-filler prices. I’ve never been wealthy enough to blow money on expensive tickets or follow my football team around the world.

It’s a shame, but as tickets get more expensive it restricts the type of individual who can afford them. I blame ticket resellers who just buy to sell on at a profit.

Many years ago I had four tickets to see Eminem at the O2 London but couldn’t go. I asked around my friends and co-workers if anyone wanted them at face value and sold them for that, despite the possibility of making a big profit on eBay or similar.

ezglide

Never again

We went to the theatre after Christmas last year. The play was fine, if expensive. The restaurant cost a fortune for two bowls of spag bol and London was rammed with tourists, so the whole evening felt like shuffling through a football crowd. Then the train home was cancelled and eventually we got on a slow one and stood all the way. Never again!

JonR

Don’t buy tickets

The public can stop this by not buying tickets. It is cheaper to buy a DVD of the event and you will get a better view on your home screen. I used to work in the West End theatres and I got free tickets for all the shows. The productions then looked more popular than they really were.

ArtDirector

Something’s got to give

I do wonder where this is all going to end, because everything is going up, and up, and up in price – way more than any headline inflation figure is reflecting.

As you write, “something’s got to give” – but what will happen when it does? Who knows.

Green

Happy days

My first concert was seeing Pink Floyd at Birmingham Town Hall for 2/6d (12.5p) in 1969. I also saw David Bowie at the Belfry golf venue for 50p in 1973. Plenty of other bands around in live gigs like Mother’s Club in Erdington for a couple of bob or free. Happy days.

Markmiwordz

