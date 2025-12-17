Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England fans can buy World Cup 2026 tickets for less than £45 ($60) thanks to Fifa’s drastic climbdown over outrage at ticket prices.

Some national associations were said to be “furious” at Fifa’s ticket prices with the Football Supporters Europe (FSE) labelling the world governing body’s move as a “betrayal”.

The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney outlined the potential consequence of such extortionate ticket prices and the prospect of a decisive impact with the Three Lions’ most loyal fans absent throughout the tournament, calling on The FA to push back.

And now Fifa has introduced a new ‘Supporter Entry Tier’ category for association ticket allocations, priced at $60 (USD) (£44.80) per ticket.

This tier will be moved from the existing Supporter Value Tier category, meaning that these tickets are not in addition to the previously announced allocations.

The FA has confirmed that there will be enough ‘Supporter Entry Tier’ tickets to meet the demand of Top Cappers who have applied for each match, meaning ESTC members who are on a total of 62 active caps, with the ESTC World Cup Hub found here.

Should more Top Cappers register for more matches via Fifa’s application, which closes on Tuesday 13 January 2026, then The FA will introduce a mini ballot to award the tickets to fans.

The FA will subsequently consult the supporters and the FSA to settle on the fairest way to allocate tickets via a ballot.

What’s a ‘Top Capper’?

For the England national football team, a "Top Capper" refers to the most loyal fan in the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC), having compiled the highest number of "caps" (loyalty points). They have done so by attending most, if not all, of England’s home and away matches. This enables them to gain priority access at major tournaments, including the World Cup 2026.

Members are given two caps for every England Men’s Senior home game and two caps for every England Men’s Senior away game that they attend and Members can carry over their caps from the preceding two-year membership period only.

England fans face a steep bill for World Cup 2026 tickets unless they qualify as top cappers for Fifa’s new Supporter Entry Tier ( PA Wire )

Moreover, if there are fewer top cappers than ‘Supporter Entry Tier’ tickets available for any given game, then a mini ballot will take place to award the remaining tickets at the entry-level price.

Top cappers who have already applied for Category 3 (Supporter Value Tier) do not need to update their applications or select the option to move down. While top cappers who now wish to apply can select the 'Supporter Value Tier - Category 3' option, which will enable them to be considered for the 'Supporter Entry Tier' tickets automatically.

Match Supporter Premier (Category 1) - Price/Allocation Supporter Standard (Category 2) - Price/Allocation Supporter Value (Category 3) - Price/Allocation Supporter Entry (Category 4) - Price/Allocation Match 22: England v Croatia $700/1,006 $500/1,006 $265/1,458 $60/552 Match 45: England v Ghana $600/973 $430/973 $220/1,404 $60/539 Match 67: England v Panama $620/1,207 $465/1,207 $220/1,780 $60/632 Round of 32** $610/750 $490/750 $235/1,050 $60/450 Round of 16** $770/750 $605/750 $295/1,050 $60/450 Quarter-final** $1,440/875 $1015/875 $680/1,250 $60/500 Semi-final** $3,170/875 $2,440/875 $920/1,250 $60/500 Bronze final** $1,125/875 $865/875 $455/1,250 $60/500 Final** $700/1,125 $5,575/1,125 $4,185/1,650 $60/600

Members are advised to apply for their tickets by 11pm on Sunday 21 December, though anybody who is unable to apply before this date will not be penalised, with this separate date before the deadline used to provide more data to The FA to ensure a more tailored guidance to supporters to help you get the games and categories you wish based on your caps total, avoiding higher categories as much as possible. More information and enquiries can be found by contacting ESTC@TheFA.com. Further guidance can be found here.