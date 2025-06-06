World Cup qualifying tips

Wales to beat Liechtenstein 3-0 - BoyleSports

BTTS and Belgium to beat North Macedonia - 13/5 Bet365

Erling Haaland to score at any time - 29/20 Unibet

Three-fold accumulator - 46/1 BoyleSports

The World Cup qualifiers get back underway this weekend ahead of next summer’s World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

There are games on Friday and Saturday, which see Wales and England in action, but today we’re focusing on Friday and have picked out three games for you which combine with returns of 46/1 with BoyleSports and other football betting sites.

Wales v Liechtenstein prediction

Wales take on Liechtenstein in Cardiff on Friday, looking to go top of the Group J table and leapfrog current leaders North Macedonia, who are home to Belgium.

Their campaign has got off to a mixed start under new boss Craig Bellamy, picking up four points from their opening two games.

A 3-1 win over Kazakhstan was followed up by a 1-1 draw at North Macedonia, when David Brooks equalised in the 96th minute after the home side opened the scoring in added time.

Wales know the league positions can change, and fast, as soon as the favourites Belgium get their campaign underway, and they also know they can’t afford to drop any more points against the group’s lesser teams.

The two sides have met three times before, with Wales winning all three matches without conceding a single goal, and the minnows are yet to score in this qualifying campaign.

Betting sites have Wales at 1/14 for the win, with the visitors at 90/,1 while a draw is priced at 28/1.

World Cup qualifying prediction 1: Wales to beat Liechtenstein 3-0 - BoyleSports

North Macedonia v Belgium prediction

Also in Group J, Belgium get their campaign underway with a trip to the side that are the shock leaders of the group after their opening two matches.

They lead Wales on goal difference but face a very different prospect in Belgium than they have so far.

Blagoja Milevski’s side opened their campaign with a 3-0 win away at Liechtenstein and followed it up with that draw with Wales to take four points from six.

They are now unbeaten in their last eight matches and have not lost a competitive match since November 2023, when they were beaten 5-2 by Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Belgium, though, are ranked eighth in the world so will be a tougher proposition but they are not the force they once were which led to the sacking of sacking of Domenico Tedesco so it might not be the worst time to face them in Skopje.

The Red Devils finished in the relegation playoff spot in their Nations League group, after losing four of their six matches in Group A2.

They might see this as the ideal game to get their campaign underway, but they shouldn’t take their opponents too lightly.

World Cup qualifying prediction 2: BTTS and Belgium to beat North Macedonia - 13/5 Bet365

Norway v Italy prediction

Italy also get their campaign underway with a trip to Oslo to take on Group I leaders Norway, who have taken a maximum six points from their opening two matches.

They followed up a 5-0 win away in Moldova with a 4-2 win over Israel, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland on target in both games.

You can get 9/5 on a Norway win on betting apps and 6/4 on Italy who are slight favourites, while a draw is 5/2.

The momentum is certainly with the home side as they look to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998 and will know a win against Italy will see them edge closer to qualification.

Haaland has scored 40 in 41 international appearances and we’re backing him to at to that tally on Friday.

World Cup qualifying prediction 3: Erling Haaland to score at any time - 29/20 Unibet

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.