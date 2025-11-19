Who has qualified for World Cup 2026?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Cup 2026 qualifying is approaching a thrilling finale as nations battle to secure a place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

There have been 42 successful teams, including Scotland after their emotional night at Hampden Park to end 28 years of hurt.

There will also be four first-time qualifiers at least, with Curacao, Jordan, Uzbekistan and Cape Verde all preparing for the historic occasion.

But six more spots are up for grabs in the 48-team expanded tournament, with the remaining European and inter-confederation play-offs set to spark more drama on the road to 2026.

Here’s how things stand for now, with many already counting down the days to the World Cup draw on Friday 5 December.

Europe

Qualifying places available: 16

Teams already qualified: England, France, Croatia, Portugal, Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Scotland

The final round of European qualifying has concluded, with each group winner receiving an automatic place at next summer’s tournament finals. The 12 group runners-up then go through to the play-offs in March, alongside four teams who earned a play-off spot with their Nations League performances, and four more teams will qualify for the World Cup. This requires a group-by-group breakdown.

Group A

Germany thrashed Slovakia in the group decider to qualify automatically, with Slovakia going through to the play-offs. Northern Ireland, who finished third, are also into the play-offs thanks to their Nations League performance

open image in gallery Germany thrashed Slovakia in the group decider ( PA Wire )

Group B

Switzerland have qualified automatically after drawing 1-1 with second-placed Kosovo, who they had a three-point advantage over going into the final matchday. Kosovo will compete in the play-offs. Sweden have parachuted in Graham Potter and they will also enter the play-offs thanks to their Nations League performances.

Group C

What drama. Scotland have booked their place at a first World Cup since 1998 after two stoppage-time stunners helped them overcome Denmark 4-2 at Hampden Park, leapfrogging the Danes into the automatic qualification spot. Denmark will have to go through the play-offs.

open image in gallery Scotland have reached the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998 ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Group D

France are through after beating second-placed Ukraine 4-0 at the Parc des Princes on Thursday. Ukraine then beat Iceland 2-0 to book a play-off spot.

Group E

Group E’s outcome was never in doubt – Spain were looking pretty with a three-point lead over Turkey and a massive advantage in goal difference going into their final-day clash. Their 2-2 draw with the Turks meant nothing changes, with Spain progressing to the World Cup. Turkey will be in the play-offs.

Group F

Oh my goodness. After Ireland’s stunning win over Portugal revived their hopes ahead of a must-win trip to Hungary, Troy Parrott completed his hat-trick in the final minute to send the Irish into the play-offs at the expense of the hosts, who were seconds from going through. Without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal wrapped up top spot with a 9-1 win over Armenia.

open image in gallery Troy Parrott sent Ireland into a play-off at the expense of Hungary ( AFP via Getty Images )

Group G

The Netherlands had all but qualified after their draw against Poland and finished the job against Lithuania on the final day, while Poland locked up second place and thus a play-off spot.

Group H

Austria came from behind to hold Bosnia-Herzegovina to a 1-1 draw, ensuring they didn’t relinquish top spot of their group on the final day. Bosnia-Herzegovina, who needed a win to overtake the Austrians, settle for the play-offs.

Group I

Norway celebrated their return to a men’s World Cup for the first time since 1998 with a 4-1 win at Italy, who go through to the World Cup play-offs for the third consecutive time. The Italians, four-time World Cup winners, have fallen at that hurdle on each of the past two occasions.

open image in gallery Erling Haaland celebrates Norway's win over Italy ( AFP via Getty Images )

Group J

Belgium have qualified automatically for the World Cup, thrashing Liechtenstein 7-0 in their final game on Tuesday.

Wales were level on points with second-placed North Macedonia going into their clash on Tuesday, but made easy work of their opponents as they came out 7-1 victors to secure second spot. Craig Bellamy’s side thus go into the play-offs, as do North Macedonia thanks to their previous Nations League displays.

open image in gallery Belgium’s win over Wales put them in control of Group J ( PA Wire )

Group K

England are through as group winners and Albania have claimed the play-off spot ahead of Serbia, who lost 2-0 at Wembley on Thursday night.

Group L

Croatia became the third European team, after England and France, to book their spot at the World Cup with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over surprise package the Faroe Islands on Friday evening. Czech Republic go into the play-offs.

Americas

Qualifying places available: Six (including three hosts USA, Canada and Mexico), plus two into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: Curacao, Panama, Haiti (plus USA, Canada and Mexico automatically as co-hosts)

The three group winners, who qualify directly for the World Cup, were decided in a tense final round of qualifying matches, with the best two runners-up (Jamaica and Suriname) reaching the intercontinental play-offs. Here’s how it played out.

Group A

It came down a straight shoot-out between Suriname and Panama on the final day and Panama ultimately did the business with a simple 3-0 win over El Salvador. Suriname, who have never qualified for the World Cup, would have qualified with any sort of win over the already-eliminated Guatemala but instead slipped to a 3-1 defeat. However, Suriname did just enough to reach the inter-confederation play-offs thanks to their injury-time consolation goal sneaking them ahead of Honduras on goals scored to be the second-best runners-up.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Group B

Steve McClaren’s Jamaica failed to qualify directly when Curacao got the 0-0 draw they needed in Kingston on the final day to reach the World Cup for the first time in their history – becoming the smallest nation to do so. Jamaica’s only hope of reaching a first World Cup since 1998 now is the inter-confederation play-offs in March, although McClaren won’t be in charge after resigning in tears following the Curacao draw.

Group C

Haiti held their nerve on the final day by beating already-eliminated Nicaragua 2-0 to reach the World Cup for just the second time, after their 1974 group-stage exit. That victory would only have been enough for an inter-confederation play-off spot if Honduras had beaten Costa Rica but that clash ended 0-0. Such are the fine margins that had Honduras scored a late goal they would have qualified for the World Cup but instead are eliminated entirely, even missing out on an inter-confederation play-off spot on goals scored thanks to Suriname’s injury-time consolation against Guatemala in Group A.

Africa

Qualifying places available: Nine, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams already qualified: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast

DR Congo stunned Nigeria to win the CAF play-off final, with captain Chancel Mbemba, who scored the winner against Cameroon in the semi-finals, sending them through to March’s inter-continental play-offs.

Asia

Qualifying places available: Eight, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams qualified: Japan, Iran, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Iraq scored in the 17th minute of stoppage time to down the United Arab Emirates and secure a dramatic 3-2 aggregate play-off win, booking their place in the inter-confederation play-offs.

South America

Qualifying places available: Six, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay

This was completed ages ago. World Cup champions Argentina became the first side to qualify, with Ecuador finishing as surprise runners-up. Brazil went through despite finishing fifth, with Colombia, Uruguay and Paraguay also advancing. Bolivia, who finished seventh, will enter the intercontinental play-offs.

Oceania

Qualifying places available: One, plus one into intercontinental play-offs

Teams qualified: New Zealand

New Zealand have been the first benefactors of the expanded tournament, as they have automatically qualified for the 2026 edition via the only place available to Oceanic nations rather than having to go through the intercontinental playoffs as at previous editions. Qualifying has already ended, with New Caledonia having earned a place in the intercontinental play-offs.

Inter-confederation play-offs

That means the six teams into March’s inter-confederation play-offs have been confirmed. DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, Bolivia, Suriname and New Caledonia will all compete for the remaining two spots at the tournament.

As the highest-ranked teams, DR Congo and Iraq will be seeded straight into the final of their respective pathways, where they will face the winner of a semi-final between two of the other four unseeded teams. The winners of those finals will reach the World Cup. Suriname and New Caledonia are both trying to qualify for a World Cup for a first time in their history.