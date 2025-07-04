Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France vs England Betting Tips

Draw & BTTS - 18/5 BetVictor

Mead to score or assist - 7/5 Bet365

England get their Euro 2025 campaign underway on Saturday when they take on France in their group D opener in Zurich.

As defending champions, all eyes will be on Sarina Wiegman’s side as they face the trickiest of their group games, with France among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Betting sites have made England second favourites, behind Spain, in the Euro 2025 winners market, while France are fourth on the list going into this game, behind Germany.

There will be no chance to ease into the competition for the Lionesses, but that might suit them as they seek to start as they mean to go on.

The battle to finish top of the group will no doubt be between these two sides, although we shouldn’t rule out 2017 winners the Netherlands, while group minnows Wales will want to cause a shock.

Finishing second might not be the worst idea either, with the group D winners put on a collision course with world champions Spain in the semi-finals.

France vs England betting preview: Early test for champions

These two faced each other in the qualifiers for this tournament, and we can’t read too much into those results as France won the first meeting at St James’ Park 2-1 before England travelled to France and won by the same scoreline.

France went on to win Group A3, winning four and losing two of their six matches, while England won three, drew two and lost one.

Since then, England have won six games, claiming the notable scalps of Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Euros hosts Switzerland in that time.

France are one of the in-form teams going into the tournament. They won all six Nations League group games, becoming the first team in history to do so, and were also the first team to qualify for this tournament.

The challenge for Laurent Bonadei’s side now is to perform on a big stage, given that France has yet to win a major tournament. Most recently, they lost out in the semi-finals of Euro 2022, and the quarter-finals of both the 2023 World Cup and their home Olympics last summer.

England are marginal favourites with football betting sites for the win, but it’s tough to separate these two and it may pay to sit on the fence with six meetings between the sites have finished all square before.

France vs England prediction 1: Draw & BTTS - 18/5 BetVictor

France vs England best bets: Mead key for England

Beth Mead was a key figure in the Lionesses' Euro 2022 success, registering six goals and four assists in six games as she scooped the Golden Boot, player of the tournament and most assists honours.

She has also scored or provided a goal for one of her teammates in three of her last four international games, so odds of 7/5 from Bet365 about her having a hand in another goal seem pretty generous.

The Arsenal forward scored 12 goals and had 12 assists in Wiegman's first ten games in charge, and England could go far is she repeats her previous Euros performance.

France vs England prediction 2: Mead to score or assist - 7/5 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.