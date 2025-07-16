One prediction for each Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Euro 2025 quarter-finals have quickly rolled around after eight teams progressed from the group stage to stand just three wins away from the title in Switzerland.

Holders England progressed as runners-up to France in Group D but responded well from their opening defeat to an impressive Les Bleues side to set up a Euros rematch with Sweden in the last-eight.

On the other side of the draw, world champions Spain have underlined their status as tournament favourites so far and will play Switzerland next. The winner will face either France or Germany, in another rematch from Euro 2022.

Hosts Switzerland are one of two teams who are through to the quarter-finals for the first time, along with Italy. The Italians play Norway in their quarter-final with the winner facing either England or Sweden.

Norway v Italy

Wednesday July 16, 8pm, Geneva

Norway were the winners of Group A, which proved to be the weakest of the tournament, while Italy were runners-up to favourites Spain in Group B. Despite Norway winning all three of their group matches and Italy winning only one - they defeated Belgium but drew to Portugal and lost against Spain - this appears to be a lot closer on paper.

Norway had unconvincing spells in all three of their group games. They trailed Switzerland after an awful first half of their tournament and the game only turned around when the hosts had a five-minute lapse following the break. They were then heading for a draw against Finland before being rescued by Caroline Graham Hansen, which underlined how Norway continue to be reliant on individual inspiration from their star players rather than consistent, cohesive team performances.

Italy are through to the quarter-finals for the first time in 12 years and have a real opportunity to continue that journey by reaching the semi-finals. While they were ultimately well beaten by Spain, Italy had a few promising moments against the world champions and even led the match before losing 3-1. Italy’s strength comes from their quality and movement in central areas and the talent of Arianna Caruso and Manuela Giugliano could give the dark horses the advantage in midfield.

Prediction: Italy reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1984

open image in gallery Italy have a great chance to reach the semi-finals after advancing to the knockouts for the first time ( Getty Images )

Sweden v England

Thursday July 17, 8pm, Zurich

England’s opening defeat to France at Euro 2025 may have been a blessing in disguise. By finishing runners-up in Group D, the holders have landed into the opposite side of the draw as Spain and now cannot face the world champions until the final. Still, the Lionesses would have been aware that a tricky quarter-final awaited them regardless of whether they went through as winners or runners-up, as Sweden displayed in their 4-1 comeback win over Germany to top Group C.

Sweden have an excellent record at major tournaments but their recent history follows a pattern of falling just short in the latter stages - that includes the 4-0 defeat to England and Alessia Russo’s back-heel in the semi-finals of Euro 2022. Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson spoke of wanting to write a “new history” against England while there is a growing belief within the Sweden squad that this could finally be their year. “Something feels different,” said Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd.

open image in gallery Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius is one of several Sweden threats who play in England ( Getty Images )

The Chelsea winger is one of several members of the squad who play or have played in England, including the Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius, the Chelsea centre-back Nathalie Bjorn and the former Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson. Sweden are familiar, experienced and a well-bonded unit, while they also carry plenty of athleticism and pace, which tore Germany apart on the counter-attack. With the rapid Rytting Kaneryd and Fridolina Rolfo, they can trouble England with a direct, physical approach that the Lionesses have yet to face in this tournament.

But England appear to be building momentum and the way Sarina Wiegman’s team have recovered from their opening defeat to France suggests they are well capable of reaching another final.

Prediction: Sweden fall short again as England reach semi-finals

Spain v Switzerland

Friday July 18, 8pm, Bern

Switzerland squeezed through to the quarter-finals for the first time after scoring a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Finland and the hosts will be major underdogs when they take on world champions Spain in the quarter-finals.

In an ominous sign from the tournament favourites, Spain equalled the record set by England three years ago for the most goals scored in a Women’s Euros group stage, netting 14 across their three wins. They have shared the goals around the team but Esther Gonzalez has been prolific, with four already, while Alexia Putellas has been the player of the tournament so far with three goals and four assists.

open image in gallery Alexia Putellas is an early contender for player of the tournament ( Getty Images )

Putellas looks back to her best after being ruled out of the previous Euros with a knee injury suffered on the eve of the tournament, which has meant Spain’s other two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati has been able to slowly build into the competition after being in hospital for treatment for viral meningitis a week before their first match.

Even with the whole country behind them and momentum building, Switzerland require their greatest ever performance to continue their journey. Geraldine Reuteler has been their standout player in midfield, so there is some hope of a magic moment. Spain just have so many different threats and look unstoppable in attack. Good luck Switzerland.

Prediction: Spain progress comfortably with the biggest win of the quarter-finals

France v Germany

Saturday July 19, 8pm, Basel

France have never won a major tournament and their head coach Laurent Bonadei attracted plenty of attention when he dropped captain Wendie Renard and all-time top scorer Eugenie Le Sommer before the tournament in search of “different results”. Well, a bold approach has so far paid off and France look like tournament contenders.Their level shocked England in the opening game of Group D and France’s margin of victory should have been greater than 2-1.

This is another rematch of a Euro 2022 semi-final and the next step for France, who won all three of their group games and came from behind to defeat the Netherlands 5-2 and top Group D, is beating a team with the tournament history of Germany in the knockout stages.

open image in gallery Delphine Cascarino scored twice in the 5-2 win over Netherlands ( Getty Images )

Germany have looked dangerous in attack but lack the defensive solidity of the side that reached the Euros final three years ago, given the amount of change in their back four. There is also a selected headache at right back after captain Giulia Gwinn was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury and her replacement Carlotta Wamser was sent off for handling the ball on the line in the defeat to Sweden.

It will require a reshuffle but head coach Christian Wuck said his team will remain committed to their attacking style of play and won’t set up to restrict France. “I think it would be wrong now to react and destruct [the plan],” Wuck said after his team’s 4-1 defeat to Sweden. “We are not a team that only wants to keep their box clean. That’s not what we’re going to do.”

Prediction: France’s exploit Germany’s defence to reach semi-finals