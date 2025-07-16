When is England v Sweden? Women’s Euro 2025 kick-off time and TV channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England face Sweden in the quarter-finals of Euro 2025 as the holders face a rematch of their semi-final three years ago.

The Lionesses thumped Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane on a memorable night, on their way to reaching the Euro 2022 final and winning the tournament.

Sweden will no doubt have revenge on their minds and impressively topped Group C by beating 10-player Germany 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Sweden have several players who represent English clubs, including Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius, and are familiar opponents for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

England bounced back from their opening defeat to France with comprehensive wins over Netherlands and Wales and have momentum behind them.

When is England v Sweden?

The Euro 2025 quarter-final will kick off at 8pm UK time (9pm local time) on Thursday 17 July in Zurich.

How can I watch it?

It will be live on BBC One and iPlayer with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the England team news?

Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged team ahead of the Wales game, for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, and the England head coach may decide to keep with a winning formula.

Ella Toone has been in impressive form since returning to the midfield while Lauren James has looked more comfortable playing on the right wing. England have also been more solid defensively since Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter swapped positions in the back four.

Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones both scored against Wales after coming off the bench, so England have plenty of options on the bench should Wiegman decides she needs an impact later in the game.

Possible England XI; Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

What is the Sweden team news?

Fridolina Rolfo made her first start of the tournament in the 4-1 win over Germany after fully recovering from her injury. Smilla Holmberg was a surprise inclusion at right back but impressed and could keep her place.

Possible Sweden XI: Falk; Holmberg, Björn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfö; Blackstenius