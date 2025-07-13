England thrash Wales before an unspoken boost ignites Euro 2025 hopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

"I think we're in a good place," Sarina Wiegman said of this 6-1 win over Wales. That might not just apply to the performance.

Although this was the biggest win of Euro 2025 so far, the victory that might have been most significant for England on the night was perhaps in Basel. France’s 5-2 comeback win against the Netherlands ensured Wiegman’s team finished second, to go into what looks like the more forgiving side of the draw.

Sweden of course offer a very tough quarter-final - especially after their own statement display against Germany - but there’s no Spain there. It’s much less open. The cheers that greeted the announcement of second place said enough.

Wiegman wouldn't be drawn on any of that, refusing to speak on the luck of the draw. "In tournaments, it's really tricky to think we want to go that way... you just try to win every game."

England's win pretty much emphasised that she doesn't allow that kind of thinking.

Although it was seen as an almost foregone conclusion that they would claim the victory that would put them through the group, there was no hint of complacency. There was only a side that seemed intent on laying another marker, making a huge stride after downing Netherlands 4-0.

England were ahead after just 13 minutes, Georgia Stanway scoring a penalty after she was brought down by Carrie Jones. It could have been even earlier, too, except the decision went through a lengthy VAR check.

After that, the night was pretty much over as any kind of tension-filled sporting contest, but not as an occasion.

One of the loudest moments of the match was when substitute Hannah Cain smashed in that 75th-minute strike, to give Wales the one thing their fans wanted out of the game: a goal. Before the match, many had been happily talking about how their tournament debut had been a hugely enjoyable learning experience, with their executives satisfied that it had already had a significant impact on women’s football in the country.

open image in gallery Georgia Stanway of England celebrates scoring ( Getty Images )

"They are groundbreaking in what they're doing," Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson stated, although she added: "there's a fitness gap".

They pretty much all said they would just love that one goal against England - especially if they couldn’t quite dream of knocking them out - to really cap it off.

They got it, but it was also one of the goals of the tournament. Team star Jess Fishlock surged forward before slipping through a fine through ball, the elegance of the pass contrasting exquisitely with the way Cain drove it into the top corner first-time.

It was a cheer that became louder than the stirring singing of ‘The Land of My Fathers’ before the game.

As they celebrated, the English players looked properly aggravated at conceding the goal. There was certainly no sense of this just being nice for their defeated neighbours.

open image in gallery England's Lauren Hemp, center, celebrates with teammates ( AP )

open image in gallery England's forward Alessia Russo celebrates with teammate England's defender Leah Williamson ( AFP via Getty Images )

It speaks to the attitude Wiegman has distilled in them since that opening defeat to the French. "We didn't have a good start against France but that gave us the urgency to do things better," she said." They immediately went about trying to make it the actual biggest win of the tournament, by seeking to score the sixth.

Aggie Beever-Jones eventually got it with a close-range header, to also ensure that there were six different scorers for England. Such variety was one of many satisfying elements to the game, even allowing for the forgiving nature of the opposition.

Of those goals, Alessia Russo’s felt the most meaningful, given that England’s tireless number-nine finally opened her account. That will only help a tournament where she has put in some selfless displays.

Stanway, meanwhile, looked so much sharper than she did even a week ago. Beside her, Keira Walsh was imperious. It became all the more obvious that, to stop England, you stop Walsh. That is a thought for Thursday, though, and that quarter-final against Sweden.

Sweden will themselves have to think about Lauren James, who Wiegman said was "much more relaxed". It told. She was enjoying herself.

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

Around it, Ella Toone scored from a slightly different tactical position to the Dutch match, with the ousted Beth Mead coming on to score the fifth. Lauren Hemp had made it four, another close-range goal that only spoke to England’s dominance.

When it was announced after the game that France had won 5-2, and Wiegman’s side consequently finished second, there were almost cheers from the England end to match Wales’ goals.

The manager won’t say it, but everyone knows how important it is. Even before you get to Spain, that side of the draw is seen as more congested, with more quality.

England don’t have to worry about that for now. They just have to worry about Sweden, which is a big test of its own.

They at least go there with the biggest win of the tournament so far - one thing that they do have over Spain.