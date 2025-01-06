Wolves v Nottingham Forest betting tips

Wolves host Nottingham Forest at the Molineux in the Premier League tonight, with the visitors hoping to go level on points with Arsenal as they look to consolidate their position in the table (live on Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm).

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side sit third at the start of play, and though they cannot realistically climb any higher today, they can go level with the Gunners on 40 points, while a win would also take them four points above fourth-placed Chelsea.

Wolves come into the game on a more positive run of form despite sitting 17th in the table, and they are yet to lose a match under new manager Vitor Pereira, having drawn with Spurs and beaten both Leicester and Manchester United.

But today’s match against one of the league’s in-form sides represents a stern test for the Portuguese, whose side are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference – though they only trail 16th-placed Everton by a point.

And unsurprisingly, it’s Forest who are the clear favourites, with betting sites pricing an away win at 5/4 compared to 12/5 for Wolves to take the three points.

Wolves v Nottingham Forest betting preview: Forest to win with no goals conceded

Forest have won their last five matches on the bounce since a 3-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad, meaning that they are the league’s most in-form team alongside Newcastle United.

It’s pretty straightforward to see why Forest are the favourite on different betting apps, and even with Wolves’ new-found form under new boss Vitor Pereira, it is difficult to see anything but an away win tonight.

Forest’s last three wins have also seen Nuno Espirito Santo’s side keep three clean sheets, and they last conceded a goal in mid-December – in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

And while Wolves have seen an uptick in form recently, their wins have some against relegation rivals Leicester and Spurs and United sides whose defensive frailties are clear to see.

Forest do not seem to possess these same frailties, and with the visitors clear favourites and in a solid run of defensive form, a bet for them to win to nil could offer good value at 11/4 with bet365.

Wolves v Nottingham Forest prediction 1: Nottingham Forest to win to nil - 11/4 Bet365

Wolves v Nottingham Forest betting tips: Chris Wood to open the scoring

Forest’s recent wins have been marked by a range of goalscorers, with the personnel and the nature of the team’s attacking play meaning that they are well-equipped to score goals both on the counter-attack and when teams decide to sit back.

Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White and even Ola Aina have all scored in recent weeks for the visitors, but it is Chris Wood who leads the club’s scoring charts, having netted 11 times in 18 league appearances so far this term.

It is telling that, despite not scoring against more free-flowing sides like Brentford and Spurs in his last two matches, Wood scored the opener against Everton last time out.

Wood remains Forest’s main attacking threat against sides who tend to sit back and, with Wolves likely to do that tonight, the New Zealand striker could offer good value as first goalscorer at 9/2 on football betting sites.

Wolves v Nottingham Forest prediction 2: Chris Wood to score first - 9/2 William Hill

