Wolves host Aston Villa in the last kick-off on Saturday looking for their first league win in five games to move them out of the relegation places (kick-off 5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The two sides are separated by 10 places and 21 points in the Premier League table, but this is the West Midlands derby and you know what they say about derby games, form goes out of the window.

Wolves will be hoping this is the case more than their opponents who go into the game with just one league defeat in their last seven and that came away at Newcastle United on Boxing Day when they played nearly an hour with 10 men, following the sending off of Jhon Duran.

Vitor Pereira has enjoyed three wins since charge at Molineux back in December but since winning his first two league games against Leicester and Manchester United they have lost their last four against Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea and Arsenal last time out.

They will take heart from their previous form against Villa on their patch though. After losing three of their first four Premier League home games against Saturday’s opponents and drawing the other they have now lost just one of their last five, winning three and drawing one.

Last season the game finished 1-1- after Pau Torres cancelled out Hwang Hee-Chan’s opening goal before Mario Lemina was sent off in added time.

The two most recent meetings though have been won by Villa, who secured a 2-0 victory last season and a 3-1 win back in September. Matheus Cunha opened the scoring for the visitors before Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Duran were all on target to complete the victory.

Bragging rights to the Villains

Football betting sites are all backing the visitors to take three points with Villa at 23/20 and Wolves 5/2 for the win and you can get 13/5 for the draw.

It’s no surprise that the odds are just 3/5 on both teams scoring when you consider that Wolves have scored just two less than Villa, despite struggling at the wrong end of the table.

With the exception of Tottenham, they have scored more goals than seven of the teams around them and they have only scored one less than third-placed Forest - so it’s easy to see where their problems have been this season.

They have the second-worst defence in the league, having conceded 52 goals so far, just one less than the bottom side Southampton.

Villa in comparison have conceded 35 goals so far but they have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last eight and that came against Everton, who have struggled all season for goals.

Betting sites are offering just 7/10 on 2.5 goals so we’re going to back Villa for the win, despite their defensive worries with Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings both out.

Cunha to find the target

Matheus Cunha has been in excellent form this season with 10 goals and four assists in 22 Premier League games, including against Villa last time out.

Arsenal were interested in signing him, during this transfer window, but they now seemed to have turned their attentions to another player who could feature on Saturday - Ollie Watkins.

The Brazilian scored 14 goals last season and is well-placed to beat that return this time around and there’s no doubt he would love to give his fans something to cheer about against their local rivals.

Betting apps are offering 15/2 on him scoring first, 13/2 on him scoring last and 5/2 on him finding the target any time.

