Wolves vs Man City betting tips

Man City HT/FT double result - 20/21 bet365

Erling Haaland to score two or more - 13/5 bet365

Without a win so far this season, things don’t get any easier for Wolverhampton Wanderers when they welcome champions Manchester City to Molineux on Sunday (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

They are one of four teams in the Premier League yet to win and go into the game on the back of five straight defeats in all competitions, a run which has left them bottom of the league and priced at 6/4 on betting sites to be relegated.

Wolves’ solitary point came courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, at the end of August, which seems a long time ago, as the pressure mounts on manager Gary O’Neil, who is 4/1 to be the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

Scoring goals hasn’t been a problem, in fact, Wolves have managed more than Newcastle United in seventh place. The issue is at the other end of the pitch, where they have conceded 21 in seven league games, including six against Chelsea and five away to Brentford last time out.

Keeping an unbeaten Manchester City side out could prove a tall order for O’Neil’s side. City head to Molineux having only dropped two points all season in draws with Newcastle and Arsenal, although they currently sit behind the latter in the title betting on Premier League betting sites.

City only lost three times on their way to their fourth successive league title last term, but one of those defeats came at Molineux, an own goal from Ruben Dias and a strike from Hwang Hee-Chan giving the home side a 2-1 win.

That result bucked a recent trend in this fixture of City dominance with Pep Guardiola’s side winning seven of the last eight meetings, a run that includes a 5-1 victory in May, with Erling Haaland scoring four of the goals.

Defeats are a rarity for this City side, who are currently unbeaten in 30 Premier League games, winning 24 of them, which is the joint-longest run in their league history.

Football betting sites expect City to break that record this weekend, pricing them at 1/3 for the win, with Wolves 8/1 to pull off the upset.

Those wanting to back the champions may find the best option is to bet on them in the double result market. City have been ahead at half-time in all three of their Premier League away games this season and no top-flight side has netted more goals in the opening 45 minutes than Guardiola’s men with 11.

No team has conceded more first-half goals than Wolves (9) and this contest could be decided before the teams change ends.

Wolves vs Man City prediction 1: Man City HT/FT double result – 20/21 bet365

Wolves vs Man City tips: Haaland has the measure of Wolves

City have scored 25 goals in their last eight games against Wolves and have only failed to score in one of their last 24 matches, drawing a blank against Inter Milan in the Champions League in September.

City have had 11 different players find the net, but two players in particular seem to like playing Wolves. Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in nine goals in just four league appearances against Sunday’s opponents at Molineux, with five goals and four assists so far.

There are just nine instances (from seven different players) of a player registering 10+ goal involvements away against an opponent in the competition and few would wager against De Briyne joining that exclusive club, should the Belgian be passed fit following a recent injury.

Haaland, who already has 14 goals this season for club and country, has scored eight goals in just four Premier League appearances against Wolves, averaging a goal every 40 minutes when facing the Old Gold.

He has also scored multiple goals 16 times since the start of last season, including four times already since August and his record against Wolves suggests he could be in amongst the goals once more.

Wolves vs Man City prediction 2: Erling Haaland to score two or more – 13/5 bet365

