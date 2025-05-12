Wolves Women vow to apply for WSL2 licence after promotion push was ‘all for nothing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolves Women have promised to learn from their mistake and apply annually for a licence to play in the second tier of English football after a failure to do so rendered their promotion push pointless this season.

Wolves went into last month's final day of the Women's Premier Division North campaign with hopes of winning promotion to the Women's Championship, which has been renamed Women's Super League 2.

A 6-0 win against Liverpool Feds was not enough to secure promotion as other results went against them and they finished three points behind champions Nottingham Forest.

The Wolves players were left furious after only being told of the club's decision not to apply for a second-tier licence in a meeting after their final match.

Following a backlash from players, Shi said in a statement on Monday: "Wolves Women remains a vital part of our football family and we are committed to building a sustainable, competitive future for the team.

"Moving forward, we will apply for the tier two licence on an annual basis in line with our sporting achievements and ensure that every on-pitch achievement is supported by the right procedures and documentation.

“We believe Wolves Women can continue to progress - and that belief will be backed by improved structure, support, communication and leadership. That’s what we are committing to putting in place.”

None of Wolves' players are on full-time contracts, while the licence criteria to compete in the second tier encourages increased investment in the women's team.

The players did not hold back in their reaction to finding out that, had they won promotion last season, they would have been denied a place in Women's Super League 2.

Midfielder Beth Merrick said in a statement on X: "Imagine fighting for promotion all season to find out our Championship bid was never submitted.

"As a group we are absolutely devastated to finish the season this way and believe it speaks volumes about the club's ambitions for the women's team."

Team-mate Lily Simkin added on X: "As a group of staff and players we have been fighting all season and still achieved what some people at the club thought was impossible.

"We took it to the last day to find out it would have all been for nothing anyway. We deserve better."

