WSL announces rebrand as England’s second tier gets new name

The Women’s Super League (WSL) has announced a rebrand ahead of the 2025/26 season, which includes a new name for the second tier of women’s football in England.

The league formerly known as the Women’s Championship, which was topped by London City Lionesses this year, will now be known as WSL2, bringing both leagues under the same umbrella.

The Women’s Professional League Limited (WPLL), who assumed ownership of the top two tiers from the FA ahead of the 2024/25 season, has also given the WSL a new visual identity, while rebranding its top flight’s company name to WSL Football.

The rebrand includes new logos and colour schemes which were unveiled on Monday, which will be seen across kits and merchandise of clubs as well as on footballs.

“No one plays football like a female — it is our strength and the way players move is one element of what makes women’s football distinctive and special,” said WSL Football chief marketing officer Ruth Hooper.

“It has taken months of work, and we have spoken to clubs, fans, players and partners who have all inputted during the process and been on this journey with us.

“There is a lot more in store over the coming months as we continue to grow the women’s game for the future.”

This is the first major change WSL Football has actioned since it took control of the WSL and WSL2 last summer.

The WSL season concluded on Saturday as Chelsea completed an invincible season to be crowned champions for a sixth successive season, while Crystal Palace were condemned to relegation.