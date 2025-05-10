Chelsea complete invincible WSL season with late win over Liverpool
Sonia Bompastor has achieved what no other manager has done before in her first WSL season
Chelsea have completed their invincible Women’s Super League season after Aggie Beaver-Jones’s stoppage-time strike proved the difference against Liverpool on the final day.
The Blues sealed their sixth successive WSL title back in April with a 1-0 win over Manchester United, promptly turning their attention to the aspiration of an unbeaten season.
And with Beaver-Jones ensuring no late upset at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea managed to achieve that feat, becoming the first side to go invincible in a 22-game WSL season. The Blues had gone unbeaten in a previous season with fewer games - in 2017/18 - as did Arsenal in 2012 and Manchester City in 2016.
"We've just worked hard right until the end,” Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert told Sky Sports post-match. “Liverpool came with a game plan and defended really well. We just had to keep at it, use the momentum, use the fans and Aggie got that goal at the end.
"I thought the girls run them down and made the job as a substitute really easily in the second half. Credit to everyone in the group.
"It's just absolutely mental. I'm only about titles but Sonia said she's after the records so so am I."
It’s a remarkable outcome for manager Sonia Bompastor, who in her debut season has led the ever-dominant Blue to a league-record of 60 points.
Chelsea, now a record eight-time champions, finished with 19 wins and three draws to reach that total.
