Brighton keep European dream alive with win at Wolves

Brighton kept themselves in the race for European qualification after a 2-0 win at Wolves.

Danny Welbeck’s first-half penalty and Brajan Gruda’s late strike did the job for the Seagulls at Molineux as they chase a return to continental action following their run to the Europa League last 16 last season.

Welbeck’s goal was a landmark 10th of the campaign in the Premier League, meaning he has now hit double figures for the first time in his career.

The victory moves Brighton up to ninth below Brentford on goal difference, ahead of Bournemouth’s clash with Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Eighth position could earn Europa Conference League action next season if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final next weekend.

This was a second successive defeat for Wolves, who had won their previous six, and they do not have anything to play for.

Vitor Pereira’s men started well and Goncalo Guedes spurned two chances inside the opening 10 minutes.

First, left unmarked from Matheus Cunha’s free-kick he hooked over the crossbar before seeing a shot blocked on the edge of the area after an incisive move down the left.

Brighton thought they had taken the lead in the 23rd minute, only for it to be ruled out after a delayed offside flag.

Welbeck had bundled the home but Yankuba Minteh was in an offside as he tried to divert his team-mates’ strike and the decision stood after a lengthy VAR check.

Brighton’s frustration was short-lived as they did go in front six minutes later from the spot.

Mats Wieffer robbed Cunha of possession on the edge of the area and as he was about to shoot, the Brazilian chopped him down, with Welbeck coolly slotting the penalty away for his 10th league goal of the season.

That knocked the stuffing out of Wolves and they were showing nothing of the form that saw them win six matches in a row.

They eventually picked up after the break and forced visiting goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen into his first meaningful save as he had to push Cunha’s shot wide.

Substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen was then primed for a tap-in but Rayan Ait-Nouri got his cross wrong and Verbruggen was able to clear.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde whipped over as Wolves chased the game, but it was ended in the 85th minute.

Simon Adringa advanced into the Wolves box and teed up Gruda, who coolly clipped home to seal the three points.