Manchester City could be boosted by the return to fitness of Kevin De Bruyne as the Premier League resumes after the international break.

De Bruyne had missed the last five matches in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side, and has asked not to be considered for Belgium duty across the next couple of months as he balances a busy schedule ahead of the Club World Cup next summer.

It is possible that he is fit to feature as the champions travel to Molineux for a meeting with Wolves, while Nathan Ake is another who could be available after injury.

The defender has not played since suffering a hamstring issue while away with the Netherlands in September.

“Yeah, I expect him back after the international break,” Guardiola said of Ake before the latest round of international fixtures.

open image in gallery Nathan Ake was injured playing for the Netherlands ( AP )

Rodri and Oscar Bobb remain sidelined after suffering serious injuries which will require long recoveries.

For the hosts, Sasa Kaljdzic, Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore and Enso Gonzalez are expected to miss out, leaving Gary O’Neil short of options in places.

There are also fears over Hwang Hee-chan, who appeared to suffer an injury while playing for South Korea against Jordan.

Possible line-ups

Wolves XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Dawson, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Andre; Guedes, Lemina, Gomes, Cunha; Strand Larsen.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland.