Wilfred Zaha denies ‘bullying’ in tirade against ex-Palace teammate Jean Philippe-Mateta

Wilfred Zaha has gone a furious tirade against former Crystal Palace teammate Jean Philippe-Mateta amid claims that he “laughed” at the striker’s dreams of becoming a France international.

Mateta, 28, earned himself a first call-up to the French national squad for the October internationals, acting as the culmination of his sensational rise to prominence while at Selhurst Park.

But according to the Eagles talisman, Zaha was among those in the dressing room to poke fun at the suggestion he could represent his country, harbouring these ambitions despite initially struggling to break into the Palace team off the back of his 2021 move from Mainz.

“At Crystal Palace, right at the start, when I wasn't even playing, I spoke about the France team in the dressing room and I had team-mates like Wilfried Zaha who were laughing,” Mateta told L'Equipe. “They said that I was mad to think about the France team when I wasn't even playing at Crystal Palace, but I responded saying that it was my objective and that I simply had to play to show what I could do.”

Zaha has now hit back in an explosive rant on social media, with the Ivorian forward branding Mateta’s claims as “nasty” as he denied ever being a dressing room bully.

“I'm sorry but my head's on fire,” he said. “I've got to clear up this Mateta situation because he doesn't want to. See the times when I was playing at Crystal Palace and all these people were watching me? It's clear they weren't happy for me because I never made anyone feel like s***.

“Everyone knows me, on a pitch is when I'm passionate but I never bullied someone or said someone won't make it here or won't make it at all or nothing like that. It's disgusting when I see someone who I thought was a friend do that.

“The conversation that was had was his chances of playing for France, way back when he wasn't playing for Palace, and there were 10 players that he had this conversation with and as friends, we laughed it off but we were joking around, (saying) that it is going to be difficult, especially with Benzema all these different players playing in those positions. But we never ever once said ‘you're never going to make it.’

open image in gallery Wilfred Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta were teammates at Crystal Palace ( Getty Images )

“So wouldn't you be shocked, especially with football banter with your mates, if this person asked this to 10 people - I swear to you, 10 Crystal Palace players were there when this conversation was had - wouldn't you be shocked that this person has made out like there was some sort of hate from me?

“Why would he say my name when there was 10 people there? Is it just because Zaha is the biggest name? I do not understand. It's disgusting. I've never hated on anyone.”

Zaha, who now plays his football at MLS outfit Charlotte FC on loan from Galatasaray, added that he doesn’t care about any backlash he is currently receiving and that this is why he avoids having “football friends”.

“Now I'm getting messages: ‘Oh you're not laughing now at Mateta.’ I couldn't care less,” the 32-year-old added.

open image in gallery Jean-Philippe Mateta scored against Iceland on Monday ( REUTERS )

“Well done to him. I even congratulated him publicly on his Instagram. So to hear that story come out, it's like what the f***? Did you dislike me this whole time for you to come out with this, your come up story, ‘I'm going to use Zaha as my come up story’?

“Like it's nasty man, it's nasty. This is why I don't have football friends, this is why I keep myself to myself, because how is he going to do that?”

Zaha made 458 appearances at Palace in two spells over a combined 11-year period, scoring 90 goals and leaving Selhurst Park as a club legend.

Mateta, meanwhile, helped deliver the club’s first ever major trophy last season as the Eagles lifted the FA Cup, and has notched 36 goals across the past two seasons.

He netted his first international goal for France on Monday, scoring in their 2-2 draw with Iceland.