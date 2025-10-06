Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Adam Wharton says missing out on England call up is ‘not the end of the world’

The 21-year-old midfielder revealed he will visit his grandparents during the international break after being omitted from the England squad

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Monday 06 October 2025 07:00 EDT
Adam Wharton says missing out on England place is 'not the end of the world'
Adam Wharton says missing out on England place is 'not the end of the world' (Getty Images)

Adam Wharton has revealed he will spend the international break with his grandparents rather than Thomas Tuchel after being overlooked for an England call-up.

The Crystal Palace midfielder said he was philosophical about missing out on a place in Tuchel’s squad to face Wales and Latvia by saying it was “not the end of the world” but instead of jetting off on holiday, the 21-year-old will visit his family.

Wharton, who has won one cap, was in England’s Euro 2024 squad and was originally picked by Tuchel for the September double header against Andorra and Serbia before withdrawing due to injury.

But while he is fit again and in fine form for Palace, he was omitted, despite the England manager saying he merited a place.

“He just gave me a message saying I'm playing well, I'm close and I deserve to be there but he's going to stick with the same team,” said Wharton. “That's football, I'm not too fussed about that. I can take the time off, go see my grandparents, and it's not the end of the world as there's another camp next month. My focus is on Palace and if that goes well then England is just a bonus.

“Nothing is expected. England have some top players and he's got a lot of players to choose from. No matter who he picks someone is not going to get in and there will be a fuss about it. I can't sit here and cry about it, this is football and I'm happy playing for Palace and getting minutes. I'll keep knocking on the door and if I'm in, I'm in and if not I'll carry on."

Adam Wharton has impressed for Crystal Palace this season but was not called into the England squad by Thomas Tuchel
Adam Wharton has impressed for Crystal Palace this season but was not called into the England squad by Thomas Tuchel (Nigel French/PA Wire)

Wharton has urged Palace to keep the FA Cup-winning manager Oliver Glasner, whose contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer.

Glasner set a Palace club record with a 19-match unbeaten run before Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Everton.

And Wharton added: “There is always speculation with people's contracts coming up but you've seen the impact he's had here and the way we are playing so the longer he stays the better I think. But, anything could happen, so we will see.”

