West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Arsenal could go second with a win over the Hammers, who sit in 14th after last week’s win over Newcastle
Arsenal travel across the capital to face West Ham in the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to keep up the chase on leaders Liverpool.
The Gunners have eased to big wins over Nottingham Forest and Sporting since the international break, and they sit fifth in the table, level on points with Chelsea.
Nevertheless, Arteta has already spoken on his side’s title challenge, maintaining that they need to be near-flawless in order to catch the league leaders.
And that continues today against a Hammers side who have been struggling in the league, with Julen Lopetegui’s side sitting in 14th despite their win over Newcastle last time out.
You can follow all the updates below:
West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE
Arsenal are back in action on Saturday evening as they make the short trip to West Ham United for an all-London Premier League clash.
The Gunners are in high spirits off the back of an emphatic Champions League victory in midweek, dismantling Sporting CP in a 5-1 thrashing at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.
After getting back to winning ways against Nottingham Forest last weekend, Mikel Arteta will be eager for his side to keep up their recent return to form against the Hammers, who will similarly go into the contest with renewed confidence.
Julen Lopetegui experienced a much-needed reprieve in the West Ham hot seat after sealing a vital three points away at Newcastle on Monday, defeating the Magpies 2-0 in an impressive victory.
While the win was enough to spare the Spaniard his job for at least another week, the visit of Arsenal poses a much tougher task for Lopetegui, who is in desperate need of a positive result at home.
West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this evening’s Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham.
The Hammers host Mikel Arteta’s side in a difficult clash for Julen Lopetegui’s men, who sit 14th in the league.
Meanwhile, the Gunners travel to the London Stadium looking to keep up the chase with Liverpool, with the league leaders facing Manchester City tomorrow.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up, news and updates here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments