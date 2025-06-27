Wayne Rooney could make return to management at surprising club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney could be set for a surprising return to management after his disastrous run with Plymouth Argyle last season.

He won just five of the 25 games he was in charge for at Home Park before the axe fell on New Year’s Eve, with Plymouth bottom of the Championship and destined for the drop.

Even so, the 39-year-old is now reported as being lined up as a target for non-league side Macclesfield.

Fellow former Manchester United player Robbie Savage is currently head coach at Macclesfield and led them to an authoritative promotion from the Northern Premier League last season, when they topped the 100-point mark.

Should Savage, who has been the subject of interest from National League club Forest Green Rovers, vacate the managerial role Rooney is being lined up as his replacement.

Rooney took up his first managerial role with MLS side DC United in 2020 before having spells at Derby County - where he was praised for his ability to navigate a sinking ship off the pitch - and Birmingham City which was as unsuccessful as his time with Plymouth. In 15 games he suffered nine defeats and managed just two wins. He was sacked in January 2024 and Birmingham were relegated to League One at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to the media after his participation in charity match Soccer Aid, Rooney refused to speculate on his future as a manager saying: "Obviously just doing some TV work at the minute, so that’s what I’m doing, I’m enjoying it. So, that’s where I’ll be."

Macclesfield will compete in the National League North in the coming season.

