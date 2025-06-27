Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Leicester by ‘mutual’ consent after relegation from Premier League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruud van Nistelrooy has left Leicester City by ‘mutual’ consent, the club said on Friday, after the Dutchman oversaw a disastrous second half to the season that ended in relegation from the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy replaced Steve Cooper at the end of November, joining the Foxes on a deal that was set to last until June 2027. However, he will leave the club two years early after failing to improve the side’s fortunes.

A dismal Premier League run featured just five wins and four draws, while Van Nistelrooy’s team lost 18 times en route to relegation to the Championship. Now, Leicester and the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Netherlands striker have “mutually agreed” to end their partnership.

A club statement released on Friday (27 June) read: “Leicester City Football Club and Ruud van Nistelrooy have mutually agreed that Ruud’s contract with the Club as First Team Manager will terminate with immediate effect.

“Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the Club. From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the Club’s Academy into our First Team environment.

“Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the Football Club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future. Preparation for the EFL Championship season will continue with the planned start of pre-season on Monday 30 June. First Team coaching staff will oversee the delivery of those plans until a new manager is appointed. There will be no further comment until this process has been completed.”

Van Nistelrooy said: “I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the Club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the Club well for the future.”

Van Nistelrooy, 48, joined Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff at Man United last summer, but his compatriot was sacked in October. Van Nistelrooy then took charge as interim coach at Old Trafford, overseeing a 5-2 win over Leicester in his first game, before joining the Foxes in late November.

Prior to joining Man United, Van Nistelrooy coached PSV – another of his former clubs – from the start of the 2022/23 season until the penultimate game. He left a match before the end of the Eredivisie season, having won the Johan Cruyff Shield and domestic cup earlier in the campaign. Before that, Van Nistelrooy had coached PSV’s under-17 and under-19 teams.