Seamus Coleman extends Everton stay into 17th season after signing new deal

Seamus Coleman is set to play for Everton for a 17th season after the defender signed a new one-year deal.

The 36-year-old, who skippered Everton in their last ever game at Goodison Park, could captain them in their first at their new home of the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Manager David Moyes is also trying to sign another right-back, Kenny Tete from Fulham, but had said weeks ago that he was keen to keep the veteran Coleman, who he brought to Everton for a bargain £60,000 from Sligo Rovers in 2009.

And Moyes said he wanted Coleman’s character to help him in the new era, explaining: “Seamus is more than just a player at Everton. He offers so many different qualities.

“His leadership, his professionalism and his humanity are second to none. He’s helped carry the club through some difficult periods in the past few years and his influence in the dressing room has been key to that.

“He's had to deal with some really difficult injuries, too, but he has done that and still been able to help inspire inside the dressing room at the same time.

“This could be a period of real change at the club and I want somebody who can help deliver the messages of what it means to be an Everton footballer. Seamus has always done that and I know he will continue to do so as we move into a new era.”

Coleman has made 428 appearances for Everton, including a club record 369 in the Premier League, and is only five games away from their all-time top 10, with his former teammate Leon Osman and their greatest goalscorer Dixie Dean tied on 433.

open image in gallery Seamus Coleman is Everton's longest-serving current player ( Getty Images )

The Republic of Ireland international said: “I love Everton, so to continue playing for this special club means everything to me and my family. Like every one of our passionate fans, I’ve lived and breathed what has been a difficult past few years for the club and have put my heart and soul into doing all I can to help us get through it.

“Thanks to the hard work of many people, we’ve been able to get into our magnificent new stadium and pave the way for a brighter future under our ambitious new owners, which I want to be part of.

“In David Moyes, we have the perfect manager to lead us into a new era. He showed his abilities once again with the way he had us playing after returning last season.

“As the man who brought me to Everton, I can’t speak highly enough of him. He gets this football club, the standards required every day, and what it means to play for Everton.

“He has helped stabilise the club since his return and we have a manager who cares about Everton as much as I do.

“It’s well known we will have a lot of new faces join us this summer, and I hope I can help them settle in as quickly as possible. And after a disappointing time with injuries last season, my focus will be on working hard, spending as much time on the pitch as possible, and helping Everton any way I can.”

Everton have only made one signing so far this summer, with Charly Alcaraz’s loan being turned into a permanent deal, while they could lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane at the end of June, when their contracts expire.

They chose to release one veteran full-back, in Ashley Young, but were determined to keep Coleman.