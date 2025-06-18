Premier League fixtures 2025/26: Every first round game as champions Liverpool face Friday night test
The new season opens with champions Liverpool on Friday night at Anfield against Bournemouth, with the first round offering plenty of excitement over four days
The Premier League fixtures have been released for the 2025/26 campaign with Liverpool opening the new season as champions.
The Reds will host Bournemouth on Friday night, with the Cherries visiting Anfield on 15 August for an 8pm BST kick-off.
The first weekend of the season offers up three days of engrossing matches after an action-packed summer including the Club World Cup.
And it’ll be the first time to see a lot of new signings from the transfer window with a number of official debuts handed out across the weekend.
Here’s how the first weekend of action shapes up, including a bumper Sunday fixture as Manchester United host Arsenal in the prime 4:30pm BST slot:
Premier League 2025/26 opening weekend
All times BST
15 August: Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth - 20:00
16 August: Aston Villa v Newcastle United - 12:30
16 August: Brighton v Fulham - 15:00
16 August: Nottingham Forest v Brentford - 15:00
16 August: Sunderland v West Ham United - 15:00
16 August: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - 15:00
16 August: Wolverhampton v Manchester City - 17:30
17 August: Chelsea v Crystal Palace - 14:00
17 August: Manchester United v Arsenal - 16:30
18 August: Leeds United v Everton - 20:00
