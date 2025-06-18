Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Premier League 2025/26 fixtures – live: Opening matches and full schedule for every club to be announced

Champions Liverpool defend their Premier League title, with the likes of Man City, Arsenal and more eager to challenge, while Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland are the newcomers

Lawrence Ostlere,Jack Rathborn,Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 18 June 2025 03:27 EDT
Comments
Why Florian Wirtz To Liverpool Is Worth EVERY Penny

The Premier League season has barely finished, but excitement is growing for the 2025/26 campaign with the fixtures set to be released.

Champions Liverpool will be determined to defend their title and Arne Slot has been backed in the market with the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz could follow. Likewise, Man City have been aggressive in the market, signing Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri to boost Pep Guardiola’s hopes of a bounceback season. Arsenal, meanwhile, have gone so close in recent seasons and will be desperate to hit the ground running to ensure Mikel Arteta can secure a legacy-defining piece of silverware. While Chelsea, back from the Club World Cup, with a youthful side, will be keen to build under Enzo Maresca and the youngest squad in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur, with Thomas Frank in charge now, after Ange Postecoglou was sacked despite delivering the Europa League, are under pressure to contend for the Champions League places, while Newcastle, settled once more in the Champions League under Eddie Howe, will be eager to strike the balance between the league and a European adventure. And Manchester United must quickly show signs of life under Ruben Amorim after a disastrous end to last season. Plus newcomers Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland can dare to dream of a memorable first season back in the big time after promotion.

As the Fifa Club World Cup continues, clubs continue to splash the cash in the summer transfer window, including Liverpool’s seismic signing of Florian Wirtz, so the fixtures will provide a target for both players and fans - follow for every club’s schedule and reaction below:

Premier League fixtures: When will Everton first grace new ground?

Everton, meanwhile, will have a new home in the upcoming season, Goodison Park left behind by their men’s side as they move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock. When will David Moyes’ men first play there in the Premier League?

Everton will move into their Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season
Everton will move into their Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season (PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle18 June 2025 08:30

Who is in the Premier League in 2025/26?

Need a reminder of the top-flight 20 next season? The Premier League says a hearty welcome back to Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley after their promotion out of the Championship.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Sunderland

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolves

Sunderland are back in the Premier League
Sunderland are back in the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle18 June 2025 08:15

One hour until Premier League fixtures are released for 2025/26 campaign

Excitement is building ahead of the big release at 9am BST...

Man City and Chelsea fans will be considering the turnaround from the end of their Club World Cup commitments.

Should either side reach the final, on 13 July, then it’s a quick turnaround until 16 August for their players.

A two-week mandatory break, offers a pre-season of around two weeks should they arrive at the final in New Jersey next month.

Jack Rathborn18 June 2025 08:03

The three golden rules of the Premier League fixtures and 2025/26 schedule

The third fixtures rule concerns the festive period.

Fans can safely know they will not see their team play home or away for both Boxing Day and New Year's Day fixtures.

This ensures a fair distribution of travel and allows fans to watch their team during the traditional festive season.

Jack Rathborn18 June 2025 07:45

The three golden rules of the Premier League fixtures and 2025/26 schedule

The second rule to consider is a team will not start or finish the season with two home or two away matches.

There was an exception in the 2023/24 campaign when Luton Town started away for two games because Kenilworth Road had not finished its refurbishment work to comply with Premier League regulations.

Jack Rathborn18 June 2025 07:36

The three golden rules of the Premier League fixtures and 2025/26 schedule

Teams can be comfortable knowing that over the period of five matches, they will get an even split between home and away games.

The maximum amount of away games they can play in that span is two.

This saves an unfair advantage or disadvantage at a key moment in the season.

Jack Rathborn18 June 2025 07:29

What is considered before the fixtures list is released?

Teams can make a special claim to play a fixture at home or away on a certain weekend.

A good example is when other sports or events take place in the same city or use the same stadium.

On 11 October, the Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford, so you can expect United to be playing away that weekend.

Jack Rathborn18 June 2025 07:22

What is considered before the fixtures list is released?

The Premier League considers policing capacity and the geographical proximity of teams.

So you will not see, for example, Liverpool and Everton playing at home on the same weekend. The same would apply to Manchester United and Manchester City, though the rule is not as stringent for London teams, given there are so many teams in the capital.

Jack Rathborn18 June 2025 07:15

How is the 2025/26 fixture list created?

The Premier League maintains the creation of the fixtures list is a process that can take up to six months.

French IT company Atos, based just outside of Paris, are in charge.

Numerous factors and a great deal of information is considered before the order of matches can be put into the system.

So you can imagine international, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League games are all taken into consideration.

Jack Rathborn18 June 2025 07:05

Man City enter a new era at Club World Cup and two arrivals hold the key

With the Premier League fixtures set to be released later this morning, the Club World Cup rumbles on, with Man City making their debut later tonight...

In December, Real Madrid won the inaugural Intercontinental Cup. The implications for Manchester City were indirect but it does mean that, on a technicality, they enter the Club World Cup as defending champions. An expanded competition can seem a new one: under the old format, the last final – officially, anyway, given Real’s win over Pachuca came in a rebranded competition – was City’s 4-0 walloping of Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.

It was City’s fifth trophy of 2023. It is not the only reason it feels like a different time. One of the goals came from Phil Foden, then on fire. Julian Alvarez bookended the scoring with a brace, but he now leads the line for Atletico Madrid. The silverware was lifted by Kyle Walker, but the captain isn’t even part of the squad City are taking to the United States after spending the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan. Jack Grealish, who started against Fluminense, didn’t make the plane this summer either.

Whatever the competition is called, there was the sense that, 18 months ago, City were entitled to call themselves the world’s best. Hindsight shows it was one of the last triumphs of a team; they won that season’s Premier League but even men as perceptive as Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain failed to notice the evidence of decline until it was too late.

Man City enter a new era at Club World Cup and two arrivals hold the key

Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki hold a particular importance as Pep Guardiola builds his third Manchester City team and looks to re-establish the club as the best in the world
Jack Rathborn18 June 2025 06:50

