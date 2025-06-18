The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Premier League 2025/26 fixtures – live: Opening matches and full schedule for every club to be announced
Champions Liverpool defend their Premier League title, with the likes of Man City, Arsenal and more eager to challenge, while Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland are the newcomers
The Premier League season has barely finished, but excitement is growing for the 2025/26 campaign with the fixtures set to be released.
Champions Liverpool will be determined to defend their title and Arne Slot has been backed in the market with the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz could follow. Likewise, Man City have been aggressive in the market, signing Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri to boost Pep Guardiola’s hopes of a bounceback season. Arsenal, meanwhile, have gone so close in recent seasons and will be desperate to hit the ground running to ensure Mikel Arteta can secure a legacy-defining piece of silverware. While Chelsea, back from the Club World Cup, with a youthful side, will be keen to build under Enzo Maresca and the youngest squad in the league.
Tottenham Hotspur, with Thomas Frank in charge now, after Ange Postecoglou was sacked despite delivering the Europa League, are under pressure to contend for the Champions League places, while Newcastle, settled once more in the Champions League under Eddie Howe, will be eager to strike the balance between the league and a European adventure. And Manchester United must quickly show signs of life under Ruben Amorim after a disastrous end to last season. Plus newcomers Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland can dare to dream of a memorable first season back in the big time after promotion.
As the Fifa Club World Cup continues, clubs continue to splash the cash in the summer transfer window, including Liverpool’s seismic signing of Florian Wirtz, so the fixtures will provide a target for both players and fans - follow for every club’s schedule and reaction below:
Premier League fixtures: When will Everton first grace new ground?
Everton, meanwhile, will have a new home in the upcoming season, Goodison Park left behind by their men’s side as they move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock. When will David Moyes’ men first play there in the Premier League?
Who is in the Premier League in 2025/26?
Need a reminder of the top-flight 20 next season? The Premier League says a hearty welcome back to Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley after their promotion out of the Championship.
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leeds
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle
Nottingham Forest
Sunderland
Tottenham
West Ham
Wolves
One hour until Premier League fixtures are released for 2025/26 campaign
Excitement is building ahead of the big release at 9am BST...
Man City and Chelsea fans will be considering the turnaround from the end of their Club World Cup commitments.
Should either side reach the final, on 13 July, then it’s a quick turnaround until 16 August for their players.
A two-week mandatory break, offers a pre-season of around two weeks should they arrive at the final in New Jersey next month.
The three golden rules of the Premier League fixtures and 2025/26 schedule
The third fixtures rule concerns the festive period.
Fans can safely know they will not see their team play home or away for both Boxing Day and New Year's Day fixtures.
This ensures a fair distribution of travel and allows fans to watch their team during the traditional festive season.
The three golden rules of the Premier League fixtures and 2025/26 schedule
The second rule to consider is a team will not start or finish the season with two home or two away matches.
There was an exception in the 2023/24 campaign when Luton Town started away for two games because Kenilworth Road had not finished its refurbishment work to comply with Premier League regulations.
The three golden rules of the Premier League fixtures and 2025/26 schedule
Teams can be comfortable knowing that over the period of five matches, they will get an even split between home and away games.
The maximum amount of away games they can play in that span is two.
This saves an unfair advantage or disadvantage at a key moment in the season.
What is considered before the fixtures list is released?
Teams can make a special claim to play a fixture at home or away on a certain weekend.
A good example is when other sports or events take place in the same city or use the same stadium.
On 11 October, the Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford, so you can expect United to be playing away that weekend.
What is considered before the fixtures list is released?
The Premier League considers policing capacity and the geographical proximity of teams.
So you will not see, for example, Liverpool and Everton playing at home on the same weekend. The same would apply to Manchester United and Manchester City, though the rule is not as stringent for London teams, given there are so many teams in the capital.
How is the 2025/26 fixture list created?
The Premier League maintains the creation of the fixtures list is a process that can take up to six months.
French IT company Atos, based just outside of Paris, are in charge.
Numerous factors and a great deal of information is considered before the order of matches can be put into the system.
So you can imagine international, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League games are all taken into consideration.
Man City enter a new era at Club World Cup and two arrivals hold the key
With the Premier League fixtures set to be released later this morning, the Club World Cup rumbles on, with Man City making their debut later tonight...
In December, Real Madrid won the inaugural Intercontinental Cup. The implications for Manchester City were indirect but it does mean that, on a technicality, they enter the Club World Cup as defending champions. An expanded competition can seem a new one: under the old format, the last final – officially, anyway, given Real’s win over Pachuca came in a rebranded competition – was City’s 4-0 walloping of Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.
It was City’s fifth trophy of 2023. It is not the only reason it feels like a different time. One of the goals came from Phil Foden, then on fire. Julian Alvarez bookended the scoring with a brace, but he now leads the line for Atletico Madrid. The silverware was lifted by Kyle Walker, but the captain isn’t even part of the squad City are taking to the United States after spending the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan. Jack Grealish, who started against Fluminense, didn’t make the plane this summer either.
Whatever the competition is called, there was the sense that, 18 months ago, City were entitled to call themselves the world’s best. Hindsight shows it was one of the last triumphs of a team; they won that season’s Premier League but even men as perceptive as Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain failed to notice the evidence of decline until it was too late.
