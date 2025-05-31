Everton activate option to buy Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo
Carlos “Charly” Alcaraz was due to leave Everton when his loan expires at the end of June
Everton have made Carlos Alcaraz the first buy of David Moyes’ second spell in charge by activating their option to buy him for £12m.
The Argentinian midfielder, who was on loan at Goodison Park for the second half of the season, has signed a two-year deal with the Merseyside club.
The 22-year-old leaves Flamengo after just 19 games and having played for four clubs in the last two seasons.
Alcaraz, who was signed by Southampton in 2022, spent some of the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Juventus before being bought by Flamengo.
He made a positive impression in his first few months at Everton, playing 16 times and getting three assists and two goals, including a last-day winner at Newcastle.
The departure of Abdoulaye Doucoure, who was often competing with Alcaraz for the position behind the striker in Moyes’ system, could allow him to start more often next season.
Doucoure, Ashley Young, Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia are all definitely leaving Everton when their contracts expire while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye’s deals all end this month, but their future is yet to be resolved.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments