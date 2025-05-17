Ashley Young to leave Everton in summer with several key players out of contract at end of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton will release Ashley Young this summer when his contract at Goodison Park ends.

The 39-year-old, the oldest player in the Premier League this season, will depart along with back-up goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia after Everton opted not to offer them new deals.

Manager David Moyes expects the club to announce in the next couple of weeks their decisions about many of the other players whose contracts expire at the end of the campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane are also in the last few weeks of their contracts while Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Armando Broja and Orel Mangala are only on loan at Goodison Park.

Both Doucoure and Keane have said they have not yet been offered new deals, with the midfielder indicating he is keen to stay.

Former Manchester United captain Young has made 68 appearances for Everton since being signed by his former Watford teammate Sean Dyche two years ago. He was a regular for Dyche but has only started two league games under Moyes.

Young, who made his Premier League debut in 2006, has also played in the division for Watford and Aston Villa as well as winning Serie A with Internazionale.

Manager David Moyes said: “Since my return to the club, I’ve seen what a great professional Ash is and know the leadership qualities he has brought to the squad during his time at Everton. His versatility, experience and know-how have also been really beneficial to the team and me. Asmir and Joao have also worked really hard and conducted themselves impeccably.

“I want to thank all three players for their service and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

Moyes faces a busy summer as he looks to reshape his squad and added: “This is a complicated situation in many respects, with so many players out of contract this summer. It’s important to me to speak with all of those players, individually, to give them clarity on their situations.

“Lots of factors influence our decision-making and we’re currently working through that process with the players, which takes time. Some will have clarity by the end of this week, and for others it may get to next week, but it’s important it’s handled in the right way.

“We also have five players on loan and we’ll let them know their situations in due course.”