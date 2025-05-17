Jump to content
Conor Bradley pens new long-term Liverpool contract before bid to succeed Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Reds could hand Bradley the first chance at replacing Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer after confirming he will run down his contract when it expires this summer

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Saturday 17 May 2025 09:21 EDT
Conor Bradley has signed a new four-year contract at Liverpool as they have tied down the player hoping to succeed Trent Alexander-Arnold as their regular right-back.

Bradley has been given a pay rise compared to his previous deal, which was signed in December 2023, to reflect his progress.

The Northern Ireland international has become a fan favourite at Anfield and has been given the chance to prove himself as Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, starting Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

However, Liverpool are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and are considering whether to activate his €35m release clause.

But Bradley is seen as part of the future at Anfield with Arne Slot saying on Friday: “We have confidence that Conor is a very good full back for Liverpool.”

Bradley, who excelled on loan at Bolton in the 2022-23 season, impressed when Alexander-Arnold was injured last season, playing in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea.

And he made a further fine impression in the Champions League victory over Real Madrid in the current campaign.

