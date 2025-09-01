Wayne Rooney questions whether Arsenal possess key quality to win Premier League title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney has questioned whether Arsenal are brave enough to win the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta is bidding to end three years of second-place finishes and finally win the English top-fight with the Gunners, but suffered an early-season blow as his side lost to reigning champions Liverpool on the weekend.

A stunning Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick proved the difference in an otherwise largely uneventful game, with Arsenal failing to capitalise on Liverpool’s lack of fluidity throughout the contest.

Arteta’s side lacked attacking impetus with new signing Eberechi Eze left on the bench, and five-time Premier League winner Rooney believes it’s conservative decisions like this that could keep the title out of reach for Arsenal.

open image in gallery Mikel Arteta was criticised for a conservative performance against Liverpool ( Getty Images )

“I don’t get why Eze didn’t start,” Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show. ”He’s played for Palace this season, he’s fit. He’s probably on a high after signing for the club he was at when he was a boy.

"If they were just a little bit braver and went and actually took the game a bit more to Liverpool, I think they can go and win that, so I think that's a real chance missed for Arsenal today. But then I think Liverpool done what champions do, they stayed in the game.

“I think Arsenal let that slip and give Liverpool the edge.”

open image in gallery Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal might not be brave enough to win the Premier League ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Arsenal registered just one shot on target in the entirety of the clash at Anfield, with marquee arrival Viktor Gyokeres unable to have an impact on the game off the back of his brace at the Emirates last Saturday.

Arteta was also dealt another injury blow as William Saliba was replaced inside just five minutes, joining the likes of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz on the treatment table.

Injuries proved detrimental to Arsenal’s title push last season, with a lack of forward options forcing Mikel Merino to operate as a makeshift number nine, and there will be fears the same curse could strike again this term as Arteta looks to deliver silverware at Arsenal for the first time since 2020.

Rooney, however, feels the Spaniard is running out of time to turn progression into cold hard success, with this season posing a boom or bust scenario after spending over £250m in the summer.

"I think for Arteta, possibly (it's now or never). I think they've allowed him to bring a lot of players in, spend a lot of money,” the ex-Manchester United striker added.

“They've been close over last few years and I think this year really, he'll be expected and imagine the board and certainly the fans will be expecting him to win the league. So, I think it could be a big year for him."