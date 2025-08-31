Arsenal hit by William Saliba injury blow in Premier League clash with Liverpool

Arsenal were hit by a major blow as William Saliba limped off injured early in their Premier League clash with champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
Saliba went down after an innocious clash with Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike and received treatment on the field, before being led off and down the tunnel.
Spanish centre-back Cristhian Mosquera replaced him in a major test for the 21-year-old against Mohamed Salah on that side of the field.
more to follow...
