Liverpool v Arsenal live: Premier League title rivals put winning starts on the line at Anfield
Last season’s champions and runners-up meet in a blockbuster clash at Anfield
Liverpool and Arsenal meet at Anfield in an early clash of last season’s Premier League title rivals.
Arsenal’s hopes of taking the next step under Mikel Arteta after back-to-back runners-up finishes were dashed by Liverpool as they swooped to win the title in Arne Slot’s first season.
The Reds have been the summer’s biggest spenders but Arsenal have also undergone a £250m spree, signing Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.
Both teams have won their opening two games of the season but Liverpool have conceded twice in each of their two victories while Arsenal have kept consecutive clean sheets.
The Gunners arrive at Anfield without Bukayo Saka and with Martin Odegaard and Eze named on the bench, but victory at the champions would send a statement that Arsenal mean business this season.
Match stats
Only Liverpool vs Spurs (206) has seen more goals of all Premier League fixtures than Arsenal vs Liverpool (198). Since 2015/16, it has seen the most goals of any fixture, with 78 in 20 games!
Mohamed Salah has netted 11 Premier League goals against Arsenal, with only Harry Kane (14) and Wayne Rooney (12) ever netting more against the Gunners.
Slot: 'It's mainly about the three points'
Speaking to Sky, Arne Slot says that today “is mainly about the three points” rather than sending a message in the title race.
“This is another very difficult one, they’re a very good team. But it’s the same for them, they play a very good team.
“Mikel has done a great job by implementing different tactics,” he says, before adding that Liverpool “have to expect a lot, but we’re prepared for that”.
“Last week we conceded two, but against a team with an unbelievable threat through the air. Let’s see what the season brings before we suggest how good we are at defending set-pieces,” he adds as he finishes.
Defence could decide game today
Though this fixture has seen 78 goals scored in the past 20 games, it could be the respective defences who have the biggest say in how today’s game goes.
Liverpool have scored in a remarkable 98 per cent of their games under Arne Slot – 39 out of 40, which is the highest percentage by any manager in Premier League history.
Nevertheless, the Reds’ new-look backline has looked vulnerable at times this season, having conceded four goals over their opening two games.
The Reds had let a two-goal lead slip against 10-man Newcastle on Monday night, having done the same the week before in the win over Bournemouth.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, though Arsenal don’t seem as free-scoring as the Reds, the Gunners are yet to conceded a goal this season and enter 2025/26 having kept the highest number of clean sheets in the league in back-to-back seasons.
Match stats
Liverpool are winless in six Premier League matches against Arsenal (D4 L2). This is their longest winless run against the Gunners since going eight without a win between October 2007 and April 2011.
The last three Premier League games between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield have all been drawn, while the Gunners are winless in their last 12 away games against the Reds.
FT: Brighton 2-1 Man City
An interesting result for Arsenal and Liverpool today, as Brogthon have just beaten Manchester City 2-1 at the Amex!
That result leaves City with three points from their opening three games.
Head-to-head
These two sides have met a total of 244 times in the past, with the first meeting dating back to 1893.
Liverpool have 95 wins to Arsenal’s 83, while 66 have ended as draws.
Last season, both meetings between these two sides ended in 2-2 draws.
Bold choice from Arne Slot
No Eberechi Eze in the Arsenal starting 11 as Mikel Arteta goes for the most physical midfield possible in Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice. For Zubimendi, it is a first game at Anfield for a man Liverpool had hoped to sign last summer. Arne Slot sticks with Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back, which feels a bold choice, when Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are both on the bench.
VAR official dropped ahead of Liverpool-Arsenal after Fulham error
The big news from today so far...
Michael Salisbury, the VAR official at the centre of Chelsea’s controversial win over Fulham on Saturday, has been dropped from his duties ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal at Anfield.
Salisbury has been replaced by John Brooks after the Professional Game Match Officials Board {PGMOL] acknowledged an error was made in disallowing Fulham’s opening goal at Stamford Bridge.
Miguel Delaney's big preview:
The Gunners believe the Premier League champions offer more space than last season, which could present opportunities on Sunday in a pivotal game for this year’s title race.
The Liverpool trend that offers Arsenal newfound hope of upsetting champions
Team news
Some big news for Arsenal as well, with Eberechi Eze left on the bench in his first game for the Gunners.
Martin Odegaard is also on the bench after being taken off against Leeds, with his injury clearly not as bad as originally feared.
Odegaard is one of two changes made to the eleven that lined up against Leeds last week, with Bukayo Saka’s injury meaning he’s replaced by Gabriel Martinelli.
