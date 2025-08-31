Arteta: Arsenal injury woes can be 'positive thing' against Liverpool

Liverpool and Arsenal meet at Anfield in an early clash of last season’s Premier League title rivals.

Arsenal’s hopes of taking the next step under Mikel Arteta after back-to-back runners-up finishes were dashed by Liverpool as they swooped to win the title in Arne Slot’s first season.

The Reds have been the summer’s biggest spenders but Arsenal have also undergone a £250m spree, signing Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.

Both teams have won their opening two games of the season but Liverpool have conceded twice in each of their two victories while Arsenal have kept consecutive clean sheets.

The Gunners arrive at Anfield without club captain Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, which could allow Eze to make his debut, but victory at the champions would send a statement that Arsenal mean business this season.

