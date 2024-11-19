Wales midfielder Harry Wilson ( Getty Images )

Wales host Iceland in Cardiff tonight in the final match of their group campaign in Nations League group B4, with Craig Bellamy’s side needing just one point to stay in with a shout of promotion.

The home side drew 0-0 against Turkey last week to keep themselves second in the group, two points ahead of Iceland, and they are in the hunt for automatic promotion if they win and Turkey slip up against Montenegro.

However, second place is a more realistic hope for Bellamy’s men, and that result would put them into a promotion play-off in March.

But first, they have to get past an Iceland side that they drew 2-2 with in Reykjavik last month, with the visitors hunting three points that would force the Welsh into a relegation play-off come March.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, news and reaction below: