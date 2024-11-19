Wales v Iceland LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of decisive fixture in Nations League
Craig Bellamy’s side need to avoid defeat in their final match to secure a promotion play-off in March
Wales host Iceland in Cardiff tonight in the final match of their group campaign in Nations League group B4, with Craig Bellamy’s side needing just one point to stay in with a shout of promotion.
The home side drew 0-0 against Turkey last week to keep themselves second in the group, two points ahead of Iceland, and they are in the hunt for automatic promotion if they win and Turkey slip up against Montenegro.
However, second place is a more realistic hope for Bellamy’s men, and that result would put them into a promotion play-off in March.
But first, they have to get past an Iceland side that they drew 2-2 with in Reykjavik last month, with the visitors hunting three points that would force the Welsh into a relegation play-off come March.
Bellamy: “All I care about is winning this game"
Speaking ahead of the match, Wales manager Craig Bellamy said that he doesn’t even “know about the group” or the permutations.
“All I care about is winning this game. That’s the honest truth,” Bellamy dded.
“What will be will be. Just win the games, no matter who it is. That’s surely football.
“How can you set up to give you the best opportunity of winning? Home, away, whatever.
“Whatever happens elsewhere happens. If we draw we deal with that, if we lose we deal with that. T
here’s only three outcomes. How can we put ourselves in the best position to win the game? And that is it.”
Head-to-head
Tonight will see the ninth meeting between these two sides, with the first taking place in 1980. Overall, Wales have won five, two have been draws and only one has ended in an Iceland win.
The last match between the two saw a 2-2 draw in Reykjavik, with Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson getting the goals for Wales.
What could happen to Wales tonight?
There are three different potential outcomes for Wales heading into tonight’s fixture.
Bellamy’s side will win automatic promotion to League A if they beat Iceland and Turkey slip up against Montenegro. However, Montenegro have lost all five of their group matches so far and are already relegated, so this is unlikely to happen.
The more likely scenario is that Wales end up with a promotion play-off against a third-placed team from League A in March. This will happen if they finish second – in other words, if they win or draw tonight.
A loss to Iceland would put them back into third spot, in which case they would then face a relegation play-off with a League C runner-up in March.
Team news
Iceland have made just three changes to the side that beat Montenegro last time out.
In defence, Aron Gunnarsson and Logi Tómasson come out for Victor Pálsson and Alfons Sampsted, while in midfield, Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson replaces Stefán Teitur Þórðarson.
Team news
Wales have made four changes to the side that drew in Turkey. In goal, Danny Ward replaces Karl Darlow, while in defence they move to a three-at-the-back, with Ben Cabango coming in for Connor Roberts.
In midfield, Jordan James and Sorba Thomas drop out in favour of Dan James and Liam Cullen, with the latter moving into the three upfront.
Line-ups
Wales XI: Ward; Cabango, Rodon, Davies; James, Wilson, Sheehan, Williams; Harris, Cullen, Johnson.
Subs: Darlow, King, Mepham, Norrington-Davies, Allen, Koumas, Colwill, Roberts, James, Thomas, Da Silva.
Iceland XI: Valdimarsson; Fridriksson, Paisson, Ingason, Sampsted; Johannesson, Traustason, Þorsteinsson; Gudmundsson, Oskarsson, Gudjohnsen.
Subs: Olafsson, Petersson, Sigurgeirsson, Willumsson, Thorhalsson, Willumsson, Thordarson, Magnusson, Magnusson, Baldursson, Ellertsson.
Team news
We’re expecting the line-ups to be released at around 6.30pm, so here’s a quick reminder of the team news...
Craig Bellamy has no new injury concerns after the draw against Turkey, so all that remains to be seen is whether he opts for a tactical change of personnel against Iceland.
The back four will likely remain the same, with Joe Rodon and Ben Davies trusted at centre-back alongside Neco Williams and Connor Roberts. In midfield, Jordan James and Josh Sheehan could anchor again in the absence of Ethan Ampadu.
Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson’s recent performances have likely cemented their places in the side, though Dan James could replace Sorba Thomas on the left wing.
Mark Harris started at centre-forward in the draw last week, though Lewis Koumas and David Brooks will both hope they did enough to playthemselves into contention for a starting place.
Joe Rodon ready for landmark Wales cap after starring in bruising Turkey clash
Joe Rodon will win his 50th Wales cap on Tuesday after being battered, bruised and cut during the Nations League draw with Turkey.
Rodon produced a player-of-the-match performance to shut out the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists in a bruising 0-0 stalemate in Kayseri.
The Leeds defender was left to nurse a couple of cuts above his eyes after colliding with team-mate Mark Harris, playing on with a headband after requiring treatment for several minutes.
Wales v Iceland talking points
Iceland no pushover
Iceland might have struggled to hit the same heights since beating England to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.
But Age Hareide’s side are certainly no lightweights and shook England again by beating them 1-0 in a Wembley friendly in June.
Iceland defeated Montenegro twice in this Nations League campaign and were unfortunate not to beat Wales in Reykjavik after recovering from a 2-0 interval deficit and draw with a stirring second-half performance.
Wales v Iceland talking points
Allen to start?
Joe Allen came out of international retirement in October to help close out a 1-0 win over Montenegro with a valuable contribution from the bench.
Allen did not feature at all in Turkey with Bellamy having the Iceland game possibly in mind for the midfield veteran.
The 34-year-old has struggled for fitness this season, but has started twice for Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship since that Montenegro victory.
